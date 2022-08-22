After tying a school record in wins with seven last season (7-9 record), Junction City boys' soccer coach Alan McFarland says he thinks he will have an even better team this season and achieving at least eight wins is something McFarland thinks is possible in his sixth season as head coach.

The Blue Jays lost nine seniors due to graduation from last season who were all big contributors. There are multiple positions that will have a new face this season.

Recommended for you