After tying a school record in wins with seven last season (7-9 record), Junction City boys' soccer coach Alan McFarland says he thinks he will have an even better team this season and achieving at least eight wins is something McFarland thinks is possible in his sixth season as head coach.
The Blue Jays lost nine seniors due to graduation from last season who were all big contributors. There are multiple positions that will have a new face this season.
“(We're) replacing some outside mid(fielders), replacing some forwards and replacing a defender that started for four years,” McFarland said.
Junction City will have seven seniors this season, and McFarland expects five of the seven seniors to be key players.
The seniors and juniors are without a doubt ready for the season to start with the hopes of accomplishing more school history.
“(They are) super excited,” McFarland said. “I think they keep thinking seven (wins) was the start, and we are going to keep growing and keep getting more wins. They are excited to go out there and compete, and (they are) excited to win.”
There are multiple key threats for the Blue Jays that return starting with seniors Zhane Khoury and John Noveroske on the offensive end along with junior Jason Harris and senior Brendon Fisher on the defensive end.
It will not be just the seniors who will be key for Junction City this season. As depth from multiple class levels contribute to make this team this season be possibly better than last season as 11 players return, despite losing a strong senior class.
“(We) have a lot of good seniors,” McFarland said. “We have a few juniors to step up and a few sophomores that played significant minutes last year, too. You have some people stepping up in some different positions. I just think a lot of these guys are capable of taking (this team) to the next level. There is probably two or three games last year we probably left hanging a little bit, but over the summer playing in some tournaments, scrimmaging and practicing, we have kind of figured out how to get through some of those situations. If we got seven (wins) last year, there is no reason why this team can’t be better and continue to win more.”
There are two teams, Manhattan and Washburn Rural, that are state caliber historical programs that will be challenging to defeat, McFarland said. Every other team on the schedule McFarland said hopefully the Blue Jays will be able to compete with as McFarland said his main goal is to compete with everyone.
Junction City has yet to defeat Manhattan in McFarland’s tenure.
McFarland said it has been a matter of improving each year with good chemistry among the players to continue to build up the soccer program as when he inherited the program, not much winning took place.
“It takes a while to get your philosophy down,” McFarland said. “It is not just me, it is (the players). I cannot just tell (the players) to do everything, and they can’t just do everything my way. We have to work together. There are things they want to do, and I will let them do there way, and there are things that I want to do my way and they will do it my way. It is just finding a good combination of players following your philosophy, following other philosophies and just working together is essentially what it takes. If I am demanding everything, we are probably not going to go very far.”