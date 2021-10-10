Junction City soccer won one and lost one last week, falling 3-0 at Tonganoxie on Tuesday before beating St. Mary's Academy 4-2 on Thursday.
The Blue Jays (5-6-0) trailed the Chieftans (6-5-1) 1-0 at the half before Tonganoxie added two more goals in the final half to finish out their shut out win.
Versus St. Mary's Academy, Junction City led 2-1 at the half after goals from John Noveroske and Zane Khoury with assists from Faybien Michael and Jayden Reutzel.
The Crusaders scored once in the second half but another goal each from Noveroske and Khoury with assists from Michael and Troy Charley ensured the Blue Jay win.
Up next, the Blue Jays will host Great Bend (4-7-1) on Monday before hosting St. Mary's to complete their home-and-home on Thursday. Monday's game results went final after this paper went to print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.