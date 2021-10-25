Junction City had a promising performance at the Regional Championship at Bob Schmoekel Cross Country Course on Saturday.
The Blue Jays advanced six runners advanced to state which was a success despite missing out on qualfying as a team in both races by just one place.
On the boys’ side, Lawrence Free State, Manhattan and Washburn Rural qualified for state while Washburn Rural, Manhattan and Lawrence Free State qualified for the girls.
Junction City finished fourth as a team in both races.
The Lady Jays had three runners advance to state: Bryanna York, Lorna Rae Pierce and Reagan McGuire.
York finished in 5th place, Pierce finished in 8th place and McGuire finished in 18th place.
As a team, the Lady Jays finished 22 points behind Lawrence free State to miss qualifying for state.
The Blue Jays had three runners to qualify to state as well: Freshman Billy Dee, senior Tyler Atkins and sophomore Ty Raulston.
Dee finished in 9th place, Atkins finished in 11th place and Raulston finished in 22nd place.
The Blue Jays will now head to Augusta Saturday to run in the 6A state meet at 4 Mile Creek Resort. The boys are scheduled to run at 10:40 a.m. while the girls will run at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.