Junction City claimed a share of its second-straight Centennial League championship with 48-8 blowout win over Highland Park on Senior day to cap of 7-1 season.
It took just two plays for the Blue Jays to get on the scoreboard.
Junior quarterback Xavion Felton was scrambling to the left from the pocket with senior running back Randall Banks Jr right behind him. Felton pitched the ball to Banks who then streaked down the left sideline 71 yards for a touchdown to take a quick 7-0 lead.
That was the first of seven touchdowns on the night for the Blue Jays.
“On the second play, (Banks) was able to get loose and went into the end zone,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said.
It did not take much longer for Junction City to get its next touchdown. Felton found wide receiver Tyree Holloway open in the middle of the field at Highland Park’s 35-yard line and Holloway ran the rest of the way into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
The next score for the Blue Jays was a touchdown pass from Felton inside the 15-yard line to senior wide receiver Damarion Sellers in the end zone which grew the lead to 20-0 after a missed extra point.
Felton continued to show that he can make a big play with his arm as he found Holloway for a touchdown on a corner fade route on the right side of the end zone for a touchdown giving Junction City a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Our first five drives were pretty efficient offensively,” Zimmerman said. “I was just frustrated with the second quarter. I think our kids are learning. We are young. We got to remember they are kids, and they like to do kid things.”
Junction City got a touchdown in the second quarter from Highland Park not connecting on a pitch play to the running back inside its 10-yard line which resulted in a fumble that Junction City recovered and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Blue Jays went into halftime with a 34-0 lead.
Junction City’s defense also continued its superlative performance that has made them dominant all season long, shutting out the Scots in the first half, helped along by two interceptions.
The second half also got started the way the hosts wanted it. The Blue Jays forced a three-and-out on Highland Park’s opening possession, and then recovered a fumbled on the Scots’ punt inside Highland Park’s 20-yard line.
It only took Junction City only one play to score on the short field after the turnover, as Felton found Holloway wide open in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown pass.
The hosts held a 41-0 lead at the beginning of the third quarter.
Junction City got another touchdown to make its lead 48-0 before Highland Park got on the board for the first time in the game with 4:00 remaining in the fourth quarter on a passing touchdown inside the 10-yard line, a successful two-point conversion made the score 48-8.
With this win, the Blue Jays claimed a share the Centennial League championship along with Washburn Rural and Manhattan.
“Huge accomplishment,” Zimmerman said. “Coming into the year, think about what these kids have gone through the last couple of years. I’m very proud of the year they have been able to put together. They have come away as Centennial League Co-Champs.”
The Blue Jays now head into the playoffs where they are the three-seed in the west region. They will host No. 14 seed Haysville-Campus (1-7) on Friday at Blue Jay Stadium at 7 p.m.
