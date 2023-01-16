01142023-mer-spt-mhsgbb-1
Junction City’s Mariah Jeter dribbles past Manhattan High’s Kat Ball during their game Jan. 6 at Junction City. The Blue Jays faded late after a strong comeback attempt at Hayden on Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Junction City girls’ basketball led early while Hayden struggled offensively. but Hayden finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run and held the lead for the remainder of the game. Junction City made the game competitive in the second half, trimming the lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats held on and extended its lead to finish the game off as Junction City fell 37-27 at home at Blue Jay Event Center Tuesday.

Junction City (1-8) got a lift from its prominent senior leader Ava DeGuzman in the first quarter. DeGuzman scored all four of Junction City’s points in the first quarter, all from free throws.

