Junction City girls’ basketball led early while Hayden struggled offensively. but Hayden finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run and held the lead for the remainder of the game. Junction City made the game competitive in the second half, trimming the lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats held on and extended its lead to finish the game off as Junction City fell 37-27 at home at Blue Jay Event Center Tuesday.
Junction City (1-8) got a lift from its prominent senior leader Ava DeGuzman in the first quarter. DeGuzman scored all four of Junction City’s points in the first quarter, all from free throws.
After Hayden (4-3) finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run, the Wildcats continued to control the game in the second quarter outscoring Junction City 11-8 to hold a 20-12 lead at halftime.
For most of this season, effort and intensity has been an issue for the Blue Jays in the second half, and they changed that around and showed some promise Friday against the Wildcats.
The Blue Jays got within one point, 20-19, after a 3-pointer from Mariah Jeter. After not scoring in the first half, Jeter gave the Blue Jays a lift in the third quarter scoring all her nine points, which led the Blue Jays in scoring.
Junction City entered the fourth quarter with just a 27-24 deficit.
DeGuzman made 1-of-2 free throws at the beginning of the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 27-25, but that is the closest the Blue Jays got as the Wildcats scored the next 10 of 12 points to close the game out.