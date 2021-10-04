Junction City participated in the Topeka West Invite Tuesday which consisted of field of 12 teams.
It was not the start the Lady Jays were looking for in the first round with losses across the board, but they responded to only lose two more matches.
In the invite, Junction City went 6-6, winning three of their other final match to a third set super tiebreak.
Individual Results
No. 2 singles Rachel Cho and doubles team Hannah Ratts and Grace Harris finished 2-1 to take ninth place.
Abby Ratts went 1-2 in singles and Stephanie Stanislow and Avery Jacobsen played as the No. 1 doubles and finished 1-2.
The Lady Jays next compete in the Centennial League Tournament on Monday, October 4. Matches will be held at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka and begin at 9 am.
