The Blue Jay girls and boys junior varsity track teams both placed second in the home track meet last week on April 16, with the Manhattan team taking first place in boys and girls competitions.
Blue Jays who placed in the top 20 in track events included:
Boys events:
In the 100-meter dash, Tylen Smith placed second with a time of 11.65; Abdiel Arocko, fourth, 11.78.
In the 200-meter dash, Scholar Brown placed 11th with a time of 25.22; Travon Cummings, 16th, 25.66; Jeremias Howard, 20th, 25.99.
In the 400-meter dash, Jodhary Pamphil placed eighth with a time of 59.90; Jermaine Garo, 11th, 1:00.67; Seth Ortega, 17th, 1:02.74.
In the 800-meter run, Jackson Pilling placed fourth with a time of 2:19.18; Terrence Burnell, seventh, 2:22.81; Dallas Tatar, 10th, 2:24.56; Damian Davis, 11th, 2:25.42; Quinton Baskerville, 13th, 2:27.20.
In the 1600-meter run, Jackson Pilling placed second with a time of 5:05.69; Dallas Tatar, third, 5:05.94; Terrence Burnell, fourth, 5:12.16; Johnny Rushing, fifth, 5:14.97; Adrian Duarte-Velarde, 10th, 5:37.59; Luis Resendiz, 12th, 5:39.29.
In relay events, JCHS placed first and fifth in the 4 by 100-meter with times of 46.50 and 47.63; third and sixth in the 4 by 400-meter, 3:53.47 and 3:57.43; and second in the 4 by 800-meter, 9:47.44.
In 110-meter hurdles, William Lazinek placed seventh with a time of 20.40; and Juwan Palencia, 11th, 21.54.
In 300-meter hurdles, Kingston Timms placed seventh with a time of 48.88; and Jodhary Pamphil, 13th, 54.05.
In high jump, Kingston Timmis tied for first with a jump of 5’ 6”; and Ladarrius Williams and Lance Norris tied for eighth with three others at 5’2”.
In long jump, Jayden England placed sixth with a jump of 17’ 11.25”; Jarred Drahn, 12th, 17’ 2.50”; Tyler Allen, 13th, 16’ 11”; Johnrey Villamor, 18th, 15’ 7.50”.
In triple jump, Jayden Mears placed fifth with a jump of 35’ 0”; and William Lazinek, seventh, 34’ 4”.
In shot put, Larkin Turner placed second with a throw of 40’ 7”; Petren Bartolome, 40’ 5”; Danny Jack and Matthan Harley, tied for eighth, 36’ 4.50”; Hayden Puryear, 13th, 34’ 7”; Ryan McCreath, 14th, 33’ 10”; Connor Bradley, 15th, 33’ 8”; Scotty Cary and Keiondrae Wilcox, tied for 18th, 33’ 8”,
In discus, Connor Bradley placed third with a throw of 113’ 4”; Ryan McCreath, eighth, 102’ 2”; Tobias Jackson, 10th, 100’ 1”; Keiondrae Wilcox, 11th, 98’ 2”; Hayden Puryear, 12th, 95’ 9” ; Avery Florence, 14th, 94’ 4”; Matthan Harley, 15th, 92’ 10”; Larkin Turner, 18th, 90’ 11”.
In javelin, Jonathan Zamorano tied for third with a throw of 116’ 6”; Keiondrae Wilcox, fifth, 108’ 5”; Avery Florence, ninth, 100’ 2”’; Danny Jack, 11th, 93’ 9”; Connor Bradley, 13th, 91’ 0”; Ryan McCreath, tied for 18th, 86’ 4”.
Girls events:
In the 100-meter dash, Ayanna Patterson placed first with a time of 13.39; Estrellita Sanchez, second, 13.73; Myah Waliyaya, 12th, Julia Cho, 19th, 14.91.
In the 200-meter dash, Ayanna Patterson placed third with a time of 29.61, Amerikka Allen, sixth, 30.03; Teyana Staton, seventh, 30.12; Estrellita Sanchez, eighth, 30.23; Maiyauness Harley, 13th, 30.65.
In the 400-meter dash, Leila Ethridge placed third with a time of 1:10.71.
In the 800-meter run, Alala Myers placed fourth with a time of 2:57.00.
In the 1600-meter run, Abigail Paskow placed third with at time of 6:39.60; Courtney Adams, fifth, 6:43.31; Kate Curto, seventh, 6:55.56; Alala Myers, eighth, 6:55.96; Victoria Kim, ninth, 6:57.86; Keileigh Johnston, 10th, 7:05.64; Valary Too, 17th, 7:22.58.
In relay events, JCHS placed fifth and sixth in the 4 by 100-meter with times of 53.22 and 57.40; and second in the 4 by 400-meter relay, 5:03.63.
In 100-meter hurdles, Courtney McRae placed third with a time of 19.98; Kiera Lawton, 10th, 24.29; and Unity Lawson, 12th, 25.36.
In 300-meter hurdles, Jasmine Poindexter placed sixth with at time of 1:01.78; and Unity Lawson, eighth, 1:08.91 .
In the high jump, Amerikka Allen placed first with a jump of 4’8”; Estrellita Sanchez, fifth, 4’6”.
In pole vault, Maiyauness Harley placed 11th with a jump of 5’6”.
In long jump, Brandie Brown placed 17th with a jump of 12’5”.
In shot put, Jordan Stokes placed 11th with a throw of 24’ 6”; Kiara Coons, 12th, 24’ 4”; Shyanne Shannon, 13th, 24’ 3”; Diamon Dillard, 14th, 24’ 0”; Samantha Creque, 15th, 23’ 11”.
In discus, Diamon Dillard placed sixth with a throw of 76’ 10”; Shyanne Shannon, 10th, 71’ 7”, Jordan Stokes, 11th, 71’ 6”.
In javelin, Ti’Airah Baker placed 15th with a throw of 67’ 0”.