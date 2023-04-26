JV Track neet

At the start of the girls 100-meter hurdles, Junction CIty’s Kiera Lawton runs neck to neck with Chapman’s Lexy Buckley, who placed sixth; and Wamego’s Haley Mullinax, who placed second,  Lawton placed 10th.                                               (Photos by Ryan D. WIlson/The Union)

The Blue Jay girls and boys junior varsity track teams both placed second in the home track meet last week on April 16, with the Manhattan team taking first place in boys and girls competitions.

Blue Jays who placed in the top 20 in track events included:

Tags

Recommended for you