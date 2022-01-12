Blue Jay’s undefeated season comes to an end after loss Tuesday

The Junction City Blue Jay’s undefeated season came to an end Tuesday when they lost 70-54 against Highland Park in a home game between the two undefeated teams.
Junction City trailed 39-20 entering the second half. The first three possessions for Junction City resulted in a traveling violation, an intercepted throw into the paint and a missed 3-pointer.
Numerous times, a Blue Jay attempted to drive the ball to the lane, missed the layup and did not receive the foul call they thought they had earned, which resulted in head coach Nick Perez lifting his arms in the air and offering a sigh to the ceiling. That was a common sight on the sideline as Highland Park handed Junction City its first loss of the season in commanding fashion.
Highland Park (8-0) won the opening tipoff, and on its first possession, it scored a 3-pointer to take an early 3-0 lead. The Scots never gave the lead up, and they quickly got to a comfortable 11-4 lead in the first quarter. The Blue Jays found themselves down 18-7 after the first quarter.
“We just did not get going early,” Perez said after the game. “We did not have our mojo. We could not make some shots early, and that was tough.”
Whether it was from the free throw line (14 missed free throws), driving the ball to the lane for a layup (multiple missed layups) or from the 3-point line (not a single 3-pointer was made), the Blue Jays struggled to get the ball in the net.
On the other hand, Highland Park displayed an offensive clinic. The Scots scored on its last four possessions in the first half, including a 3-pointer under double coverage right on time to beat the buzzer. Highland Park entered halftime with a 39-20 lead.
“When you are not making shots, it is hard to play defense,” Perez said. “We had some shots early that we missed. … We just did not focus level wise.” Perez said.
Junction City’s star player Howard Johnson was unable to get going offensively against the Scots. Not only did the visitors play strong defense on Howard, but the hosts did not spread the ball around enough offensively to let Howard be as much of an impact as he is capable of.
“(Highland Park) did a good job of shadowing him,” Perez said. “We did not do a very good job of running him off screens. When we did set something up for him, we did not look at the other options. The other options are what opens up Howard.”
Howard had just three points at halftime. The 6-foot-1 guard did improve more in the second half ending with 13 points and leading the team in scoring. Senior Terrance Teddler, with 10 points, was the only other Blue Jay to finish with double digits.
Trailing by 19 entering the second half, Perez told his players if they could get five (defensive) stops, three scores and cut the deficit to 10 or 12, that would give them a chance to win in the fourth quarter. But that did not happen.
Instead, the Scots maintained about a 20-point lead throughout the fourth quarter and improved its margin of lead from the halftime to 21, 58-37.
Highland Park continued the offensive clinic to showcase why they are a prominent team in the district. The Scots attained multiple 3’s, along with two alley-oops in the second half, and the Blue Jays attempted an alley-oop in the second half from a missed dunk.
Junction City put a lot of work into getting to this matchup. It was the first time in about 20 years the men’s basketball program achieved a 6-0 record. In the inaugural season of the new gym, the crowd nearly filled the Junction City fans and student section, since it was a spotlight matchup of two undefeated teams.
“(Highland Park) is a good team,” Perez said. “We talked about it all week, we knew if we did not take care of the ball, make shots, get in the paint and make layups, they were going to make us pay. That is exactly what (Highland Park) did.”
Perez said the loss may take the team out of its “going through the motions” attitude and lead them to work harder for the future.
“Our players are going to learn a lot (of character). You get humbled a little bit. Our guys will be upset, but we’ve got to go back to work,” he said.
