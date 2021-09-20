Junction City boys soccer grabbed two wins over Seaman and Topeka West last week, pushing their record to 3-2-0 so far this season.
The Blue Jays (3-2) hosted Seaman on Tuesday and came away with a big 5-1 win.
Junction City led the Vikings (1-6) 3-0 at the half before adding more goals and allowing one before the final buzzer.
Faybien Michael had two goals and two assists in the game followed by one each for Mauro Gonzalez, Zane Khoury and Renzo Canzano. Ishmail Sesay and John Noveroske also had assists.
The Blue Jays kept their momentum going on Thursday, securing an 4-3 overtime win at Topeka West (0-7).
Both teams were tied at 3-3 after regulation when Khoury nailed the winning goal from outside the penalty box to the left of the goal off an assist from Gabe Lamb.
Noveroske got a goal in both halves and Lamb knocked in a second half goal. Ethan Hileman and Michael each had an assist.
The Blue Jays traveled back to Topeka on Tuesday to face Topeka High (2-3) but this paper went to press before results were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.