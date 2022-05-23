Junction City High School’s baseball program is heading in a different direction under head coach James Denton.
During live at bats during practice, the pitching machine was cranked up at a fast pace. The team had constant live runners to give the fielders a chance to get better with live runners. Crowd noise was blared on the speakers during practice to put the pressure on them so they can compete when it matters the most.
“We have changed a lot of stuff they have been doing a long time,” Denton said. “Just trying to give them more in game like reps.”
It helped the program improve with an 8-13 record in the regular season that involved many close losses to good teams. Denton said he had hoped for a couple more wins on the season heading into it, but he is aware his team was scheduled one of the toughest schedules in the state of Kansas. The adversity of playing a difficult schedule with a young roster resulted in adversity which made the team stronger, Denton said.
The Blue Jays lost to Seaman 3-0, Washburn 4-0 and against Manhattan. Manhattan had three big innings that was the difference in the game.
All of those teams hosted in the first round of the playoffs. Denton said playing the top schools gives the team a chance to go compete and find a way out to state.
“We play great defense and pitch very well,” Denton said. “As long as the sticks come around at the right time, I don’t see why we can’t beat anybody.”
The work ethic and energy of the love of baseball and the players desire to improve the program is what has paved the way under Denton’s first season, he said. The speed of the lineup was the key to the Blue Jays’ eight wins this season. Each player in the starting lineup stole a bag this season.
“When we are on the bases, we usually score,” Denton said. “It is just kind of getting our way on, moving people over and doing the little things to make us win. If we can score some runs, we are going to be really good.”
Batting was occasionally an issue, as strike outs prevented Junction City from winning many of the close games.
“We have really focused a lot of our practice time on hitting. Trying to just find a way to get ball in play so we can use our speed,” Denton said.
What made this season so meaningful for the baseball program, is something Denton refers to as ‘the dog’ mentality. After each close loss, the players continued to get back up and work hard each day to strive to get better.
“No matter whether we are winning or losing, they want to get out here and get better,” Denton said.
Junction City said goodbye to three seniors this year: Kyrell Taylor, Jordan Kell and Braden Avers. All three were very active players this season.
“Kyrell (was) one of our captains,” Denton said. “He brings great energy every day. Braden Avers is more quiet, but he is very fast. Jordan Kell is a quiet guy; he just shoves on the mound for us. He has been truly our ace. I am really happy with how all three of them had made an impact this season.”
The season ended for Junction City in the first round of the regional with a loss to Fort Scott 8-0.
Despite the disappointing ending to the season, Denton says he thinks this program is trending in the right direction. Denton wants to get the program to the level of winning 14 games a season; 14 wins generally will lead to hosting a game in the regionals. It has been three years since Junction City has won a game in the regionals.
“I think it will only make us hungrier for next year, which is exactly what we want,” Denton said. “We want guys who are hungry. We want who to be out here every day. If we can keep that hunger up and make them want to go hit in the offseason, make them want to go get better in the offseason when we truly make out biggest strides, then I think we are doing everything the right way. We got some work to do. We are really young. Theoretically, that pitching change from junior varsity to varsity is what has been our biggest hurt this season.”