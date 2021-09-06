Rachel Cho wins two singles’ matches before JC girls’ tennis quadrangular rained out
Junction City girls’ tennis team hosted its tennis quadrangular on Thursday.
The quadrangular consisted of Junction City, Lawrence Free State, Salina South and Manhattan.
For the Lady Jays, Rachel Cho was the spark of the day as she went 2-1 in the No. 2 singles bracket. She defeated opponents from Lawrence Free State and Salina South.
Cho recorded the only two wins of the event as the event was rained out during the third round.
Up next for the Lady Jays, the Washburn Rural Quadrangular on Thursday, September 9.
