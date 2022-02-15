Junction City men’s basketball team lost 65-62 against Topeka West Friday.
With 9.3 seconds remaining, Junction City had a chance to inbound the ball under its basket and make a 3-pointer. Junction City got the ball to senior guard Howard Johnson with about three seconds remaining behind the three-point line, but Johnson’s shot banked off the rim, hit the backboard and did not go in.
After two tough, close losses to Manhattan and Washburn Rural on the road and then defeating Hayden Tuesday, Topeka West was a big game for the Blue Jays, as it is a state caliber team with only one loss. Junction City fell just short in the first game against Topeka West on the road on Jan. 25 and once again, the Blue Jays were left in disappointment, suffering their third loss in their last four games.
Junction City trailed 31-19 in the second quarter and trailed 62-57 with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but it found a way to bring the score to 63-62 with 20 seconds remaining.
“I am proud of the guys and the way they fought,” Head Coach Nick Perez said. “We got to make some free throws and somebody other than Howard Johnson got to make a shot. We got to get somebody else going. I thought defensively we were really good. We had some big mistakes, but I am proud of our guys.”
Senior Ismael Fadiga and Johnson both scored 18 points, leading the team in scoring, but neither Fadiga or Johnson was able to convert a shot in the crucial moments for Junction City late in the game when it had the opportunity to tie the game or take the lead.
One of the main reasons the Blue Jays faced a multiple-possession deficit is because they had trouble scoring in the second quarter, and Topek West was knocking down their shots. The hosts were only able to muster two 3-pointers in the first half, from Johnson and senior Terrance Tedder, both in the second quarter. Topeka West was able to make three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and second chance points also hurt Junction City.
“Somebody has got to step up and make shots,” Perez said. “That was the conversation in the locker room. It can’t just be Howard (Johnson) all the time. Howard (Johnson) is going to get the looks, and he is also going to get people to come at him. Our other guys have got to knock down shots.”
Junction City had a strong start in the first quarter, as it held a 11-5 lead, but Topeka West scored seven straight points to take a 12-11 lead. After a few ties and lead changes, the Chargers were able to get the final basket of the first quarter to break a tie for a 17-15 lead. The closest the Blue Jays were able to cut into the lead was to get within one point, 63-62, with 20 seconds remaining.
Senior Terrance Tedder, who finished the game with 11 points, got the ball in transition when the hosts trailed 63-62 with a chance to take the lead. Tedder drove to the lane against Topeka West’s star center Elijah Brooks, but Brooks blocked Tedder’s layup attempt along with his strong, body-contact defense, and was able to get the ball off his block. The Chargers got an easy layup in transition to go up 65-62.
Junction City is on the road this week as it travels to Emporia Tuesday and Highland Park on Friday.
On a losing trend, Perez is confident in the leadership from his strong senior class to finish the season out strong, as playoff seeding is still in play.
“They know we’ve got to win three (more games) so we can host games (in the playoffs),” Perez said. “We are going to have to rely on (the seniors) to be encouragers in practice.”
