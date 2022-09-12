DSC_5761.JPG

Junction City Xavion Felton (8) rushes the ball during Junction City’s home playoff win over Haysville-Campus in November of last year. The Blue Jays got their first win of the season on Friday over Dodge City. 

At halftime of Friday's 42-21 home win over Dodge City by the Junction City football team, the Blue Jays and Red Demons found themselves all tied up at 14.

Junction City scored unanswered 21 points in the third quarter, and on top of good defense in the second half, the Blue Jays were able to run away with the game.