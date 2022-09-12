Junction City Xavion Felton (8) rushes the ball during Junction City’s home playoff win over Haysville-Campus in November of last year. The Blue Jays got their first win of the season on Friday over Dodge City.
At halftime of Friday's 42-21 home win over Dodge City by the Junction City football team, the Blue Jays and Red Demons found themselves all tied up at 14.
Junction City scored unanswered 21 points in the third quarter, and on top of good defense in the second half, the Blue Jays were able to run away with the game.
Junction City (1-1) got on the scoreboard on the first possession of the game with a 54-yard possession ending with a rushing touchdown from senior quarterback Xavion Felton from inside Dodge City’s five-yard line.
After Dodge City’s defense held Wichita West to -28 yards rushing last week, Junction City was able to break through on running the ball in the second half.
On the first possession of the third quarter, Junction City put together a 61-yard drive capped off with a goal-line rush from Felton from the shotgun formation to take 21-14 lead.
Next, Junction City got a defensive stop to force Dodge City to punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, and TJ Jones returned the punt for over 50 yards for a touchdown.
The Blue Jays followed up the punt return touchdown with a rushing touchdown from inside Dodge City’s 20-yard line to take a 35-14 lead.
Senior running back Logan Nabus scored the final touchdown for Junction City in the fourth quarter, pushing their lead to 42-14.
The defensive performance from the Blue Jays limited Dodge City to just one touchdown in the second half along with the offensive breakthrough in the second half to be able to cruise to the first win of the season.