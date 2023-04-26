Junction City split its doubleheader against Hayden as the Blue Jays dropped game one 8-6 and then won 7-2 Friday at Hayden.
Game One
Junction City got off to a strong start with three runs in the top of the first inning. Cael Smith scored the first run on a fielders’ choice as Jonathan Philips hit a ground ball out to the short stop. Logan Nabus hit a single on a pop up to center field that scored Tate Miller. Gavin Moore hit a double that scored Noah Brown. The Blue Jays held a 3-0 lead, and Hayden cut into the lead quickly.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. with a double hit to left field to score two.
The Blue Jays proceeded to get a run back in the top of the second inning as Phillips hit a ground ball out to first base, and Neil Crowley scored on the play before the out was recorded. Another run from the Blue Jays came in the top of the fifth inning as Smith scored on stealing home plate. It gave the Blue Jays a 5-2 lead.
Hayden had a big top of the fifth inning to tie the game. The first of three runs for the Wildcats in the inning came off a triple from a line drive to center field to bring home two. Two RBI singles, one to center field and another on a line drive to shortstop each scored a runner.
The Blue Jays retook the lead in the top of the seventh inning as Philips hit a double on a line drive to center field to score Crowley.
Junction City was unable to hold on for the win in the bottom of the seventh inning with a 6-5 lead. he Wildcats tied the game on an RBI single from Grace that scored a runner and advanced runners on bases. Then game-winning hit was on a line drive to center field as two runners scored for a walk-off win.
Game Two
Junction City bounced back from the disappointing loss in game one to the second game to split the doubleheader, 7-2.
Hayden got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning as a double to center field to scored a runner for a 1-0 lead.
Junction City scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Brown hit a single to center field to score Logan Nabus; Cooper Bogenhagen tried to score, too, on the play from second base but was thrown out at home. Brock Bazan scored from third bases on a balk.
The Blue Jays held a 2-1 lead.
Hayden responded to the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning on a ground out to the short stop for the second out and a runner scored from third base on the play.
The Blue Jays scored five more runs and held the Wildcats scoreless. Four of the runs came in the top of the fifth inning. Bogenhagen hit a double RBI to center field that scored Nabus and Phillips. Later in the inning, Moore got a single on a bunt and Bogenhagen scored on the play.
The Blue Jays held a 6-2 lead. Junction City scored a frivolous run in the top of the sixth inning as Moore scored on a sacrifice fly from Smith to right field.