Seaman held the lead for most of the first quarter in their game against Junction City, but the tides turned in the second quarter, leading to a commanding 80-63 home win over Seaman on Friday.
The Blue Jays were a little sloppy in the first quarter with fouls and turnovers, but the team was able to get its offense rolling to take a strong lead in the fourth quarter.
With a strong performance from senior star Howard Johnson, Junction City got a good season start.
Seaman had an early 10-4 lead as Junction City began the game with bad offense and fouled Seaman allowing the Vikings to get to the foul line and attain an early lead.
That did not last long, though. The Blue Jays were able to find its groove offensively and Johnson led the team in scoring.
“Howard Johnson was beautiful. He made a bunch of shots, and that gets our guys going defensively,” head coach Nick Perez said. “I felt like on offense, we finally just got in a rhythm.”
Junction City was able to extend its lead to double digits, 37-27, at halftime.
Seaman shortened the lead to 49-42, but Junction City’s offense was too much for the Vikings to handle in the game. Whether it was driving the ball to the basket or shooting three-pointers, the Blue Jays strove ahead. They had eight three-pointers in the game.
Junction City was able to stretch its lead to 75-56 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought (Seaman) was kind of tiring down a little bit and we kind of amped it up a little bit more,” Perez said. “I felt like we were able to get out in transition and Sheldon (Butler-Lawson) was good getting to the paint. And then we knocked down some shots.”
Johnson, the star talented senior, led the way with the three-pointer for the Blue Jays with four.
“I feel like I performed really well,” Johnson said. “We did a good job getting the ball off the pick and roll. I just found open shots.”
Johnson said shooting the three-pointer well is something that they wanted to do going into the game.
“We like to play very fast and get the ball moving,” Johnson said. “We like to drive and kick also. Our threes were great shots.”
Not only did the hot-shotting help the Blue Jays control the game in the second half, but the defense also stepped up and slowed down Seaman to allow a big advantage.
“In the second half, we did a good job of staying in front of them on defense and cutting them from getting in the paint, and we stopped fouling,” Johnson said.
As Johnson and the other four seniors have put plenty of work in the previous three years to build up a strong senior class to lead Junction City, they opened the season the way they had in mind.
“It feels good because just to see our work come (to fruition),” Johnson said. “We have been struggling the past couple of seasons. Just to see a good win in our season opener is a very good look.”
With Topeka High on the road up next, it will be a great opportunity for Junction City to continue to grow and attempt a win against another top-10 team.
“This is a very good team – I expect us to go very far into state if not win the state championship ring,” Johnson said. “I feel like we can take out any team now in the state. I got very good hopes for this team. I knew we were coming into this game underrated because they did not even have us ranked on the Kansas website and (Seaman) is a top 10 team. We came in and did our thing. We just had to show everyone what was up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.