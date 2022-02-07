Junction City men’s basketball team lost against Manhattan 43-41 Friday in a very close away game.
When the game was tied at 41 with under 10 seconds left to play, Manhattan got the ball in transition, and junior Jack Wilson was able to get a shot up in the paint with 1.3 seconds remaining. Wilson made the shot as time expired, but the shot was wiped off by the officials. However, a shooting foul was called on the play and he was allowed to shoot two free throws.
Wilson made both free throws, and the Indians were up 43-41.
Junction City head coach Nick Perez called a full timeout to set up a last play. The Blue Jays, with the full length of the floor to go in 1.3 seconds, got the ball past half-court on the in-bounds pass, but another pass to get the ball to Howard Johnson was tipped. Manhattan (4-10) was able to hold on for the upset, and Johnson threw his hands up in disgust with his eyes rolled up to the air, knowing that he and his teammates just suffered a major upset.
Before Manhattan got its transition with under 10 seconds remaining, Perez was in the best-case scenario, with his leading scorer Johnson with the ball for a possible game-winning shot. But Manhattan changed the course of the game through its defensive play.
Junction City held a 40-37 with a minute remaining, but Manhattan was able to get defensive stops to hold the visitors to just one point and was able to get two baskets in the paint and two free throws to pull off a rally for the victory.
The Blue Jays averaged 65 points a game heading into this matchup.
The whole game was a close, defensive contested game. The first quarter only featured 11 points as Junction City held a 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The best 3-point shooter for the Blue Jays is Johnson, who got the second quarter going with three straight 3s for a 15-5 lead.
But the Indians fought back to shorten the lead to 15-12 and have a tied score of 17-17 going into halftime. Manhattan made the changes it needed to limit the 3-point threat of Junction City after Johnson’s three 3-pointers. Johnson only made one more 3-pointer in the game and finished the game with 20 points.
The Blue Jays were able to stretch to a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Indians got a bucket as time expired to shorten the visitors’ lead to 31-28. Even when Junction City was able to gain a little bit of comfort in the game with a double-possession lead, Manhattan did not back down and fought to keep itself within reach.
Aside from Johnson’s 14 points, no other Blue Jay was able to reach double-figures in scoring. Seniors Ismael Fadiga and Terrance Tedder finished with eight points.
The fourth quarter became a quarter Junction City would rather forget and move on from to continue the season with the high hopes it had from the preseason.
