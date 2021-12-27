Junction City Middle School wrestling team finished with a score of 161, placing first, with 12 of 14 students achieving medals at the Centennial League Middle School Tournament.
Washburn Rural finished just behind Junction City in second place with 159 points.
Individual Results:
Varsity 75
In the quarterfinal, Jaden Melton won by fall over Colton Beeghly of Seaman.
In the semifinal, Jaden Melton won by fall over Isaac Espurvoa.
Jaden Melton fell to Ryder Harrison of Washburn Rural in the first-place match by fall.
Melton placed second with 14 points.
Varsity 80
In the first round, Sterling Shepard was defeated by Julian Sexton of Eisenhower by fall in 2:30.
In the second round, Shepard was defeated by Gabe Wasson of Emporia by fall.
In the third round, Shepard defeated Lawrence Beerbower of Washburn by fall.
Shepard placed third with seven points.
Varsity 85
In the first round, Aleric Rhodes was defeated by Brayden Strutt of Eisenhower by fall in 1:00.
In the second round, Rhodes defeated Drake Gingrish of Washburn Rural by fall in 2:00.
In the third round, Rhodes was defeated by Tristan Buce of Shawnee Heights by fall.
Rhodes placed third and scored seven points.
Varsity 90
In the quarterfinal, Jacob Boland was defeated by Holden Timmons of Emporia by fall in 1:00.
In the consolation round 1, Boland received a bye.
In the consolation seminal, Boland was defeated by Nate Selm of Washburn Rural by fall in 2:00.
Boland’s placement is unknown, and he scored one point.
Varsity 95
In the quarterfinal, Catelin Owens defeated Ben Tryhus of Washburn Rural by major decision, 13-0.
In the semifinal, Owens was defeated by Miguel Alcaraz Felix by fall.
In the consolation semifinal, Owens defeated Noah Neill of Shawnee Heights by fall in 2:00.
In the third-place match, Owens was defeated by Joe Panfil of Eisenhower by fall in 2:00.
Owens placed fourth and scored three points.
Varsity 100
In the quarterfinal, Shandelle Cruz received a bye.
In the semifinal, Cruz was defeated by Deegan Fraizer of Seaman by fall in 2:30.
In the consolation semifinal, Cruz bounced back and defeated Tagin Zimmerman of Emporia by fall in 1:00.
Cruz finished in fourth place with a loss in the third-place match to Kole Johnson of Anthony by fall in 2:00.
Crutz scored three points.
Varsity 115
In the quarterfinal, Juliana Villanueva received a bye.
In the semifinal, Villanueva defeated Tucker Callahan of Eisenhower by fall.
Villanueva placed first with by defeating Dallas Owens of Shawnee Heights in the first-place match by decision, 10-7.
Villanueva scored 18 points.
Varsity 120
In the quarterfinal, Cody Owens received a bye.
In the semifinal, Owens was defeated by Telo Trujillo of Emporia by fall.
In the consolation semifinal, Owens defeated Blake Coffman of Shawnee Heights by fall.
Owens claimed third place with a win in the third-round match over Kaiden Herzog of Anthony by fall in 2:00.
Owens scored 10 points
Varsity 127
In the quarterfinal, Mason Pilling was defeated by Gavin Hartman of Shawnee Heights by fall in 1:00.
In the consolation round one, Pilling defeated Hayden Foxhoven of Seaman by fall in 1:00.
In the consolation semifinal, Pilling defeated Kadin Dibbini of Eisenhower by fall in 1:00.
In the third-place match, Pilling claimed third place with a win over Ben Collins of Emporia by fall in 1:00.
Pilling scored nine points.
Varsity 134
In the quarterfinal, Judson Bohanon was defeated by Garrison Vikander of Anthony by tech fall, 15-0.
In the consolation round one, Bohanon defeated Alec Ogorzolka of Eisenhower by fall in 2:00.
In the consolation semifinal, Bohanon was defeated by Garrett LeBlanc of Emporia by fall in 2:00.
Bohanon scored one point.
Varsity 141
In the quarterfinal, Adbiel Arocho defeated Alec Stamey of Eisenehower by fall.
In the semifinal, Arocho fell to Andrew Sturgeon of Seaman by decision, 8-2.
In the consolation semifinal, Arocho fell to Cohen Sharp of Shawnee Heights by fall in 2:00.
Arocho scored two points.
Varsity 148
In the quarterfinal, Gilberto Lopez received a bye.
In the semifinal, Lopez defeated Ryan Kramer of Shawnee Heights by fall in 1:00.
Lopez finished in second place with a loss in the first-place match to Kevin Moe of Seaman by fall in 1:00.
Lopez scored two points.
Varsity 155
In the quarterfinal, Jackson Hollie defeated Andyn Perez of Emporia by fall in 2:30.
In the semifinal, Holle was defeated by Michael Hurla of Seaman by decision, 16-13.
In the consolation semifinal, Hollie was defeated by Max Evans-Pryor of Eisenhower by decision, 3-2.
Hollie placed second and scored 14 points.
Varsity 165
In the quarterfinal, Blake Proeitti defeated Cameron Ramos of Anthony by fall.
In the semifinal, Proetti won again by defeating Royce Daniels of Shawnee Heights by fall.
Proetti won first place by defeating Brody Hass of Washburn Rural by fall in 2:30.
Proetti scored 18 points.
Varsity 180
In round one, Justice Fonoti defeated Grayson Combes of Emporia by fall.
In round three, Fonoti finished in second place with a loss to Dylan Tajchman of Washburn Rural by fall in 1:00.
Fonoti scored 10 points.
Varsity 215
In round one, Chris Coy defeated Elizabeth Ofuasia of Shawnee Heights by fall.
In round two, Coy defeated Cameron Leaden of Washburn Rural by fall in 1:00.
In round three, Coy claimed first place by defeating Kaden Bosiljevac of Emporia by fall in 1:00.
Coy scored 14 points.
Varsity 230
In round one, Joshua Flanagan defeated Masen Cruz of Eisenhower by fall.
In round two, Flanagan defeated Kalvin Corwell of Emporia by fall.
In round three, Flanagan claimed first place by defeating Sam Brumely of Washburn Rural by fall.
Flanagan scored 14 points.
Varsity 265
In round one, Lamarcus Barber defeated Henry Schattilly of Shawnee Heights by fall in 1:00.
In round two, Barber defeated Jose Vargas of Emporia in decision, 3-1.
In round three, Barber won again to win first place over Keagan Bosch of Seaman by fall.
Barber scored 14 points.
Girls 95
In round one, Hally Orth was defeated by Haley Caycedo of Anthony by fall in 1:00.
In round two, Orth was defeated again by Malorie Hovestadt of Washburn Rural by fall.
In round three, Orth placed fourth by being defeated by Kylie Emphkie of Seaman by fall in 1:00.
Girls 100-105
In the quarterfinal, Andreiya Felton was defeated by Isabella Stream of Eisenhower by fall in 1:00.
In the consolation round one, Felton received a bye.
In the consolation semifinal, Felton was defeated by Luna Floresklemick of Anthony by decision, 13-8.
Felton scored one point.
Girls 110
In round one, Natalie Whitaker defeated Lexee Kueser of Washburn Rural by fall.
In round two, Whitaker defeated Chloe Steele of Emporia by fall in 2:30.
Whitaker placed first and scored 14 points.
Girls 115
In the quarterfinal, Paeton Adamson defeated Claire Starr of Emporia by fall in 1:00.
In the semifinal, Adamson defeated Ella Chavez of Shawnee Heights by fall in 1:00.
Adamson fell to Alayna Slifer of Anthony in the first-place match to place second by fall in 2:30.
Adamson scored 14 points.
Girls 120-127
In the quarterfinal, Angelina Vasquez fell to Kayla Cramer of Eisenhower by fall.
In the consolation round one, Vasquez received a bye.
In the consolation semifinal, Vasquez fell to Johanah Swaim of Seaman by fall in 1:00.
Vasquez scored one point.
Girls 165
In round one, Aziah Clark defeated Haley Littler by decision, 9-2.
In round two, Littler fell to McKenzie Carter of Shawnee Heights by fall.
In round three, Littler fell to Delaney Hutsen of Washburn Rural by fall in 2:30.
Littler placed fourth and scored zero points.
Girls 165
In round one, Aziah Clark defeated Haley Littler by decision, 9-2.
In round two, Clark defeated Delaney Hutsen of Washburn Rural by fall.
In round three, Clark claimed first by defeating McKenzie carter of Shawnee Heights by fall in 1:00.
Clark scored 14 points.
