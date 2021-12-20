This school year is the inaugural season of a new football and basketball facility at the new Junction City High School, and the basketball facility is arguably one of the best high school basketball arenas in Kansas.
“It was a district vision that became a collective vision for those people in the community that saw a need for a new high school,” Athletic director Matt Westerhaus said. “Really had a great opportunity to invest in our facilities and create what we think are some pretty functional usable spaces that are great for our students in our community.”
For a high school complex, it draws attention as if it was a famous landmark that is in high merits to visit. The activities entrance is on the right end of the school building with the basketball gym on the right end of the building connected to the high school and to football stadium to the right.
Westerhaus said the new basketball facility went smooth in its home season opening weekend against Seaman on Dec 3.
“(There was) a lot more room for teams to maneuver throughout the evening. I think most of our home fans that have come in are pleased with the set up of the facility and ease of going back and forth to our main gym and our auxiliary gym,” Westerhaus said. “You come into the events, and it is pretty nice. There are no stairs to come into the facility. If you are going to go down into the bleachers, you may have to take one or two stairs down to the top of the bleachers. I think it was well received. Not only for that facility but for all our other facilities we have had for great accolades from our guests and visitors. They are pleased with the opportunity to play there.”
The new basketball gym has brought attention to Junction City and has brought more visitors to games.
“Everybody who sees it loves it,” Women’s basketball coach Tim Testa said.
There is one intriguing addition to the gym that is not common in high school basketball arenas: a four-sided video board screen that hangs from the ceiling at mid-court.
Westerhaus said the video board makes the gym, “feel like an event arena when you walk in,” displaying the work of the students of Junction City.
“The video board is a great opportunity that we have to – we like to call them in-game promotions or replay or just show the livestream of the game – you will see us expanding on the usage of that as we progress throughout this year and into years into the future because we can utilize that for marketing and sponsorship,” Westerhaus said. “And then anything that we can do to allow when fans come to our events to kind of give that experience of ‘wow, they do a great job of putting on a program to celebrate their school and their student athletes and make people feel welcome.”
He said the students are producing what is on the screens during games, which gives them great experience.
Both men’s basketball head coach Nick Perez and Testa said they think the new facility is great for the school.
Along with the video-board screen and the excitement of the gym, Perez said it will help the players have a memorable high school basketball experience.
“I think this is one of the best venues if not the best venue in Kansas to watch a (high school) basketball game,” Perez said. “You look at a four-side video board as if you are at Allen Fieldhouse. I think this is a blessing for our kids to be a part of something special with the new school being built. This thing is amazing. We want to get fans in the stands, and we got to win early to do that.”
Testa has one intriguing word to describe his opinion on the new gym: “Spectacular.” As he is continuing to build the women’s program in his fourth season, Testa says it should help with the desire to want to win.
“We are lucky enough to get to play, practice and work out on it,” Testa said. “It is going to come down to whether I as the coach and us as the coaching staff can put the girls in the right positions to do the facility justice because we don’t want to be the coaching staff or basketball program that has the nicest stuff, and (then) we go out there and not prepare. Or we don’t live up to the standards of our facilities.
He added he believes the facility will draw more people to the games.
The new basketball facility is also used for school-related activities and non-basketball sport use.
“Prior to school, we may have our dance team or our JROTC program utilizing the main gym if they need be,” Westerhaus said. “We then go into the school day, and we have PE classes that use the floor and/or the running track. After school we have whether it is volleyball or basketball in season during that time, we use the facility for practices. If there is any opportunity for community whether it is later in the evening or on the weekends. There will be the potential for that facility to be used for the community or outside organizations and events.”
Westerhaus said the most important part of the new facility is giving the students the best high school experience that is possible.
“It is great to hear our students love the facility,” Westerhaus said. “It is going to be a part of their story (and) their memories of Junction City High School. Hopefully they will never forget. And look back upon and say the school and community did a great job of providing them the great experience and opportunity to excel not only in the academic world, but also in the athletic world and activity world.”
Westerhaus said none of this would have been possible without all of the help Junction City high school received from the community and the people that were instrumental and conveyed to the public a need for a new high school, and he credits the public for having the trust in the district to put it all together.
“It takes everybody,” Westerhaus said. “It takes the entire community to get on board and to be a part of, (and) to support and if ultimately to enhance and create even more opportunities for our students academically and athletically. People are proud to go to school here and call it home.”
Junction City’s athletic department also has many more facilities for students, as well as more potentially down the road.
“Ultimately, the gym doesn’t make up everything we have athletically,” Westerhaus said. “We have got our weight room, our auxiliary gym, fitness room, multipurpose room, baseball and softball stadium and potential soccer field.”
