The Lady Jays took a 49-28 loss against Manhattan at the away game Friday. Manhattan got a 7-2 early lead and the Lady Jays never came back from it.
The Indians finished the first quarter with an 11-4 lead and all 11 came from junior Avery Larson. Junction City did not get on the scoreboard until 1:36 remained in the first quarter.
Despite the slow start, Junction City did improve and make Manhattan fight to keep its offense going, but the hosts did exactly that. Sophomore Maxine Doering and senior Grace Dixon both got going offensively in the second half, as Doering scored 12 points in the second half. The offensive balance allowed Manhattan to extend its lead to 17 in the third quarter and go on to win 49-28 Friday.
The Lady Jays struggled to score offensively in the first half, and the Indians grew a comfortable lead after a successful full-court press defense. It led to multiple steals that led to transition baskets to help build the early lead.
Head coach Tim Testa had a good game plan set up to limit Manhattan’s star center Sarah Dixon. At 6-foot-1, she is a big presence for Manhattan in the paint. She did not score in the first half, but junior Avery Larson was able to provide for the hosts, scoring 11 points in the first half and finishing with 20 points overall.
Junction City executed well defensively, but because of its lack of ability to score in the first half, Manhattan held a 19-11 lead at halftime.
Dixon was able to squeeze in two layups for four points in the second quarter and finished the game with seven points. The hosts received some big shots from bench players in the second half, as six players scored in the game for the Indians – three players made a 3-pointer.
Junction City made offensive improvements to allow itself to trail by just eight at halftime. Star junior Ava Deguzman did not score in the first half.
In the second half, the Lady Jays looked much better. They were able to get DeGuzman going on offense, and she once again led them in scoring with 10 points, but they were only able to score seven points outside of DeGuzman.
With how successful Manhattan was able to knock down its shots, it was nowhere near enough to keep themselves in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.