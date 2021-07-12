After falling in a close 6-5 road game versus the Topeka Senators on Tuesday, the Junction City Blues rebounded with a home sweep of Chapman on Friday, winning 14-3 and 15-5 at Rathert Field on Friday.
The two wins and a loss move the Blues to 11-6 so far this season.
vs Topeka
The Senators got out in front first with a run in the top of the second but the Blues grabbed the lead for themselves with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The Senators retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth but a Junction City run in the bottom of the fourth tied things up a three.
Both teams added a run in the fifth to keep things knotted up but the Senators grabbed the biggest lead of the day with two runs in the top of the seventh.
The Blues added a run in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t get another run across in the final moments of the game.
Five Blues players took the mound in the game with Levi Mehl starting and taking the first two innings allowing just one unearned run on two walks with a strikeout.
Aimin Strickland took the next two innings and allowed two runs, Lincoln Upham allowed just one unearned run in his two innings, Logan Lindsley allowed two runs (one earned) in his two innings and Tate Miller had a near perfect, seven pitch top of the ninth.
Lindsley and Aiden Field led the team with two hits each and Neil Crowley had three steals.
vs Chapman
The Blues had much better results back in the friendly confines of Rathert Field as Junction City run-ruled Chapman in both games.
The Blues grabbed an early 11-0 lead after two innings in game one before adding three more in the bottom of the third to push their lead to 14-0.
Chapman scored three in the top of the fifth but it would not be enough to extend the game any further.
Mehl got the start and went all five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
The Blues only recorded eight hits in the game but were walked 10 times led by two walks each for Neil Crowley and Cooper Bogenhagen. Griffin Bohanan led the way in hits with two and Tate Miller had three steals in the game.
The Blues grabbed a large, early lead in game two as well, scoring nine in the first two innings.
Chapman responded two innings later with two runs in the top of the fourth and three more in the top of the fifth and while that would be enough to extend the game into the bottom of the fifth, the Blues made sure it wouldn’t be enough to go any further.
Five Blues runs crossed to end the game on top of a single run that was scored in the bottom of the fourth as Junction City secured the sweep.
Lindsley pitched all five innings for the Blues, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Crowley, Michael Boganowski, Lindsley and Field each had two hits which ended up driving home a total of six runs including four alone for Boganowski.
The Blues will host a doubleheader versus Salina at Rathert on Tuesday at 6 and 8 p.m. and then will be back at Rathert on Thursday for a doubleheader versus Hutchinson.
