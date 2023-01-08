Both Junction City Bowling teams finish fifth in Wichita Staff reports Jan 8, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Junction City bowling teams opened the season at the Bishop Carroll Bowling Invitational at North Rock Lanes in Wichita hosted by Bishop Carroll High School on Saturday.The girls finished in fifth place with a total score of 2,175 out of 35 teams and boys finished in fifth place with a total score of 2,603 out of 35 teams.Individual stats were unavailable.GirlsFor the first time this season, the girls started the process of defending their state championship from last season.The girls were in pool three along with Newton, Garden City, Sunrise Christian, Maize and South. There were six pools.Northwest finished in first place with a total score of 2,378.BoysThe boys were in pool three with Classical School of Wichita, Garden City, Sunrise Christian, Maize and South. There were also six pools.Northwest finished in first place with a total score of 2,831.Up next, Junction City will participate at Topeka Gage Center Bowl in a Quad in Topeka hosted by Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural on Wednesday, January 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you