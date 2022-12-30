As the hours tick closer to Saturday’s 11 a.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl kick-off , the possibility of two quarterbacks seeing the field for Kansas State seems more and more likely.
On Thursday, offensive coordinator Collin Klein reiterated what both he and head coach Chris Klieman have state multiple times during this bowl prep period: junior Will Howard will be the starter and main signal caller, but senior Adrian Martinez could also carve out some minutes of his own in the Wildcats’ season-finale.
“I would definitely like that,” offensive coordinator Collin Klein said. “I know Adrian would like that, and he's excited to do that. Obviously, Will (Howard) is going to start us off and he's had a great prep in the last month. But we would definitely love to get him on the field.”
Coaches have stated that Howard’s consistency and production have more than earned him the starting spot, but Klieman was also quick to credit Martinez for his role both in the team’s success and in Howard's development throughout the season.
“Will Howard is ready for this stage,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “I can't wait to watch him cut it loose tomorrow. And one of the best things that happened to Will Howard was Adrian Martinez. Adrian's journey was difficult as well, and he ended up coming to K-State. And both of those two quarterbacks have helped us win that championship, and they leaned on each other quite a bit. They've become really, really good friends, and excited to see both of those guys on this big stage”
For teams with different priorities and lesser bonds, a quarterback situation like this could have caused a major schism within the locker room. K-State saw as much several years ago when Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson were battling for the starting quarterback spot in Bill Snyder’s final season.
But since Martinez arrived on campus last summer, Klieman and Klein have played the dynamic perfectly and their team has followed suit. Ask any player about one quarterback and they’ll be sure to mention the other. The focus throughout the entire season has been on what benefits the team the most and that has paid off.
“It's meant a lot,” Howard said. “I think when the guys around us can see that there's no bad blood, even though there was a quarterback competition and controversy early on, there was never any tension. It was always a good thing. It was always we're trying to help each other. We're trying to make this team the best we can make it. I think that's been huge for the team and for us, as competitors, as well. Because he's a really good competitor. And I consider myself a big competitor too.”
As for the quarterbacks themselves, their stated desires concerning the game and who gets what amount of time are in lockstep.
“I think both of us really just want to win,” Martinez said. “And so whatever that looks like and for me, whatever that looks like I'm willing to do it. I think we're on board with that. All hands on deck type of approach.”
“All I want to do is help this team win,” Howard said. “And I know he's the same way. I'm hoping he's healthy enough to come give us some help this Saturday. He's looked good at practice, so it will be exciting. I would love to be out there with him.”