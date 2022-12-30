DSC_0059.JPG
Kansas State junior quarterback Will Howard runs during a warm-up for a practice Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, leading up to the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday. 

 Staff photo by Tim Everson

As the hours tick closer to Saturday’s 11 a.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl kick-off , the possibility of two quarterbacks seeing the field for Kansas State seems more and more likely.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Collin Klein reiterated what both he and head coach Chris Klieman have state multiple times during this bowl prep period: junior Will Howard will be the starter and main signal caller, but senior Adrian Martinez could also carve out some minutes of his own in the Wildcats’ season-finale.