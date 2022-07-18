Junction City got the game’s first lead, trailed for half an inning, then scored five of the next six runs to defeat Kansas City Monday, 6-3, at Rathert Stadium.
Kansas City got runners on base in the first three innings. The Monarch’s had a runner on second base and third base with two outs in the top of the second inning, but Junction City’s starting pitcher Connor Holle survived the inning, giving up zero runs, with a strikeout.
Holle ran into more trouble in the top of the third inning by hitting two batters which loaded the bases after a base hit. A bad throw to first base for an out allowed the Monarch’s to tie the game at 1-1 and a bases loaded walk by Holle allowed the Monarch’s to take a 2-1 lead.
With the opportunities the Monarch’s had with runners in scoring position in the second and third inning, Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said he felt fortunate to allow just two runs.
“They only had one hit total (the first three innings),” Bachar said. “It seems like a lot to be able to score two runs on one hit, but I thought we did alright. We minimized in those situations and got out of it without so much damage done.”
The Brigade responded right back in the bottom of the third inning with three runs to take a 4-2 lead. With a runner on second base and third base with one out, Jonathan Stanley scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game, and then Jace Stewart hit a clutch, two-out single to two more runs.
“It was (Stewart’s) first game back from vacation,” Bachar said. “In his first three at bats he was 3-for-3, multiple RBIs.
“It was good to respond right away to keep the guys confident, and to keep them going,” Bachar said. “(Kansas City) was really hitting the ball a lot. We were not making great pitches, (and) not executing pitchers we wanted to execute. We made some good (pitches), we just were not getting the (strikes) called.”
Junction City added on to its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a RBI base hit from Jace Stewart to make it a 5-2 lead.
“That was really good,” Bachar said. “It was back-and-forth early in the game, so it was two or three runs to be comfortable.”
Junction City’s pitching was able to hold off Kansas City from the fourth inning to the seventh inning to maintain the lead it built, but the Monarch’s got themselves in a good position in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on first and second base with no outs.
After getting the first out, the Brigade almost got out of the inning on a double play, but a fast runner to first base caused a quick throw to first base that ended up being off target which allowed a run.
That would be the only run Junction City allowed in the inning as they maintained a two-run lead, 5-3.
The Brigade got the run back in the bottom of the eighth inning on a no-doubter home run from Landon Meyer in the bottom of the eighth inning to left-center field.
“Landon (Meyer) has been swinging (the bat) pretty good,” Bachar said. “It seems like every ball he hits hard, he can’t get to fall. So, if he hits (the ball) over the fence, (the defense) can’t catch it (for an out). That was really good; it gave the team a lot of energy.”
Boston Dowd came into the game to close out the game for the Brigade in the top of the ninth to complete the home win.