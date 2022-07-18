Coming into this season as defending league champions, the members of Junction City Brigade knew there was potential for another great season.
The Brigade had a stellar regular season, ending with a 24-5 record, and they are now geared for a strong run in the playoffs.
Junction City comes into the playoffs with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Brigade had the top seed sealed with some ease as the No. 2 seed, the Baldwin City Blues, has a 20-12 record.
Pitcher Cade Perkins said he and his teammates expected to have a strong regular season.
“The Brigade has always been a good team,” Perkins said. “We just wanted to carry that into this season, and I think we have done that well.”
Whether it has been stellar starting pitching, power in the lineup producing many runs in games and the bullpen holding on to win games, the Brigade have had all the pieces working for this season.
Perkins has had the main role of being a starting pitcher this season. Perkins said it is great to have the support of the productive lineup behind you as a pitcher. The Brigade scored double-digit runs in at least 10 games this season. The most runs scored in a game was 20 in a 20-10 win over Sabetha on June 20.
“I love having support on the mound,” Perkins said. “My teammates scoring for me really helps me out.”
Despite having a tremendous batting lineup, pitching was still key for the Brigade. Not every game Junction City won was a blowout, as they won multiple close games that became pitching battles. The Brigade defeated Topeka Farmers 3-1 on June 24. The Brigade lost one one-run, close game on the year to the Midwest A’s 4-3 on June 28.
“The pitching is one of our strengths for sure,” Perkins said. “We got a lot of guys that throw strikes and get outs.”
Not only have the Brigade been a powerhouse team in the Mid-Plains League this season, they have been just about unbeatable on their home field at Rathert Stadium: losing only one home game this year.
The Brigade will home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They have only lost one game at Rathert this year.
Perkins said “its great” to have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
“Playing at Rathert (Stadium) is great,” Perkins said. “It is always a fun time.”
The Brigade have had fun and positive energy throughout the year. And their mindset has been more focused on having fun and winning games than focusing on the standings and where they are at in the season. During the last week of the regular season, head coach Brandon Bachar said he was not sure if the players were even aware it was the last week of the regular season.
Bachar said he expects the same type of energy and focus to be present in the playoffs.
“We will be the same as we were all year,” Bachar said. “We just got to show up and play the game like we normally do. We all expect to be (the champions), but we try to not get caught up on that. We are just going to play hard every game.”
The first playoff game for the Brigade will be Friday at Rathert Stadium. They have bye in the first round.