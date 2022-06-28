The Brigade defeated the Midwest A’s 6-1 Monday at Rathert Stadium.
Junction City led a low-scoring, pitcher duel until its offense gained separation in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The A’s won the first two games of the season by sweeping a doubleheader. Both games were limited to seven innings, and Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said if they were nine inning games, he feels his team could have come back and won.
In Monday’s matchup, the Brigade had its chance to show the A’s the team could beat them on their home field, and that is exactly what it did.
Jace Stewart got Junction City on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a clutch base hit to left field with two outs.
“Stewart had a big two-out hit, it scored a run,” Bachar said. “We went up 1-0. It was good to have.”
The RBI single was huge in the game, as neither team scored another run until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cade Perkins was the starting pitcher for Junction City. Perkins pitched five innings, allowing only two hits and no runs.
“Cade (Perkins) will rack up the strikeouts,” Bachar said. “He has a really talented arm. (Midwest) is a good offensive team. They can really hit. Our defense just made a lot of plays behind (Perkins).
The Brigade was able to break through offensively in the bottom of the sixth inning. To begin the inning, the Brigade got a runner on second and third base with zero outs. Shawn Marquis hit a single to left field both runs.
Later in the bottom of the sixth inning, Gehrig Goldbeck and Landon Meyer scored on a double hit by Aaron Gerdes with two outs that went all the way to the fence in deep left field.
“I thought we were putting good swings on the ball the whole game,” Bachar said. “We were getting a lot of barrell (hits, resulting) in loud outs just right at guys. I told (our players,) eventually (the hits) are going to fall, we just got to keep having good bats. That is what they did, and (the hits) started falling.”
Junction City was in the driver’s seat with a 5-0 lead.
The Brigade added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The hosts had the bases loaded with zero outs, but then two straight strikeouts resulted in the bases loaded with two outs. The Brigade were unable to get a big hit with the bases loaded, but Jace Stewart drew a walk that scored Edward Scott from third base.
“Bases loaded with nobody out - we got to try and put the ball in play and get a job done for your teammates,” Bachar said. “I don’t think we did that very well in that inning.”
The A’s had a chance to cut into the deficit in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded with two outs, but Austin Gerely pitched the remainder of the game for the Brigade after Perkins, and Gerely got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Bachar said Gerely did a good job finishing the game out.
The Brigade did not shutout the A’s, though. With one out and a runner on third in the top of the ninth inning, a sacrifice fly was hit to deep left field that was far enough for the A’s baserunner on third base to tag home and score.
With more than half of Junction City’s wins this year having been blowouts with the offense scoring double-digit runs, Bachar said the team will feel good about winning a game like this where it was a pitchers’ battle through the first five innings.
“It feels good to have a game where the defense works, and both (starters) are really good,” Bachar said. “A fast-paced game.”
As this was the first of seven games in a row for the Brigade without having a day off. Bachar said only needing to use two pitchers to get through the game will be a big factor.