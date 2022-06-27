For the fifth time this season, Junction City defeated Sabetho Tuesday at Rathert Stadium. Three of the previous four times were blowout wins by the Brigade, along with one close victory by two runs.
This time it was a back-and-forth, competitive game until a severe thunderstorm came upon Junction City in the middle of the sixth inning, and the game was called. The Brigade held a 12-10 lead, and the umpire issued the decision for it to be called a complete game.
Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said he expected Sabetho to keep the game competitive after having multiple blowout wins over the Braves this season.
“(Sabetho) is a good team,” Bachar said. “They have a lot of talent. They have a lot of talented arms. Especially with the arms that they have, you got to expect a close game every game.”
Sabetho got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning as their baserunner from third base scored on a fielder’s choice infield ground out for the early lead.
The Brigade responded in the bottom half of the first inning to take the lead with three runs. Junction City took advantage of errors from Sabetho. Shawn Marquis scored from third base on a throwing error to first base. Gehrig Goldbeck was able to score as on a pop out to right field, the right fielder’s throw to home plate from the threat of Goldbeck tagging home from third base was off target and got past the catcher. Another throwing error to first base to get an out on a infield ground ball allowed a third run to score.
The Braves responded in the top of the second inning with four runs. Sabetho also received fortune, as Junction City committed multiple errors which allowed the visitors to score runs. The Braces scored on a bases loaded walk, a passed ball, an overthrow to second base on a steal attempt allowing the baserunner on third base to score and another run scored in the inning.
Unusual sloppiness from the Brigade’s defense resulted in them trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the second inning.
“I think our defense is really talented and we have played really good defense all summer,” Bachar said. “I think (the errors) is just part of baseball. Errors are always going to happen. You just got to be able to move on from the errors and make the next play.”
Junction City got a run back in the bottom of the second inning as Quinton Carlberg scored from third base on a sacrifice fly.
The Braves stayed competitive, though. The visitors extended its lead back to two runs on an RBI base hit in the top of the third inning.
Trailing 6-4, Junction City got a clutch two out double from Shawn Marquis to score Drew Book and Key’ahn Taylor as Marquis was able to sail a ball over the third baseman into left field in the bottom of the third to tie the game.
“You love to have the big hit,” Bachar said. “That is what changes games. Good teams got to have the big hit, and Shawn (Marquis) has been really good for us all summer. I think everyone was really confident in him in that spot. I think it helped us get momentum and get rolling a little bit.”
The Brigade was able to gain a margin of lead, as they dominated the fourth inning. For the first time, Sabetho was held scoreless in the top half of the inning. The Brigade had its biggest inning of the game in the bottom half of the inning with six runs.
With how good the Brigade have been this season offensively, Bachar felt it was only a matter of time until a breakout inning happened offensively.
“Sabetha has some really good arms,” Bachar said. “The first couple of times through the lineup, we could not really get anything going. I guess once you get, it will spark the whole lineup. That really gets things going offensively.
Sabetho was held scoreless again in the top of the fifth inning, and for the first time in the game it was a scoreless full inning.
The Braves kept fighting. The visitors’ offense found success again in the top of the sixth inning by scoring four runs to shorten the Brigades’ lead to 12-10.
Because of the doubleheader, as a previous game between Sabetho and Junction City was postponed due to inclement weather, the first game was scheduled to be only seven innings.
The head umpire decided to call the game a complete game with one and a half inning remaining when the severe weather came upon Rathert Stadium. As a result, the Brigade held on for the win and remained in first place in the standings.
The second game of the doubleheader will be rescheduled at a later date.
Junction City defeated the Kansas City Monarchs on the road 10-5 Wednesday to improve to 9-2.