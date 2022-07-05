Under first-time head coach Brandon Bachar, Junction City Brigade is having a stellar season, sitting at the top of the standings.
Edward Scott, who has been with the team since the beginning of the season and makes it to more than half the games, won Mid-Plains League player of the week the week of June 14.
The Brigade sits in first place more than halfway through the season with only four losses, and to Scott, teammate chemistry is a big reason why.
“It is how much fun these guys have together,” Scott said. “This team really is a bunch of guys that enjoy playing baseball, and just love to be out here every day. That makes it so much more fun in the fact that we can go out and play loose every day. It lets us perform to our best level.”
Junction City has been a strong force in the league throughout the year. The Brigade scored double-digit runs at least seven times this season. Three of the four losses have come against the Midwest A’s, the second team in the standing behind the Brigade, and the losses were close.
The first two losses against the A’s were a doubleheader in which both games were seven innings instead of nine innings, and head coach Brandan Bachar and players on the team say they believe if the games were nine innings, they could have come back and won.
“We are not worried about (the A’s),” Scott said. “We know we can go out and beat them. We have proven that. We just have to be consistent and come play our game.”
After the doubleheader sweep, The Brigade defeated the A’s 6-1 at home on June 27, then on June 28, the Brigade went back on the road against the A’s and lost a close game 4-3.
Quinton Carlberg, who has been with the team since the second series of the season against Baldwin, said less walks and getting the big hits to produce runs was the big difference in the 4-3 loss to the A’s. Carlberg believes that the Brigade are a better team than the A’s and that this team is confident and has the aggressive mindset they need. He said they would happily take the opportunity to go on the road at the A’s for a chance to beat them again.
What makes the Brigade so good is that the lineup — from the No.1 leadoff hitter to No.9 at the bottom — is fully capable of producing the big hit.
“I think (we feed off each other) all the time,” Scott said. “We just throw the momentum. The guy in front of you is going to get it to you. Just pass it along to the next guy. You know you can bat at any point any inning of the game, no matter if you’re first up or hitting ninth that inning, there is always a chance that we will turn it over and string (hits) together.”
Carlberg said he believes fully that this team is capable of winning the league championship.
“I will focus on it when it comes around,” Carlberg said. “I have firm believe that we will make it and that we will take it.”