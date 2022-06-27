In a closely contested game, Junction City needed someone in their lineup to come through with a big hit. The Brigade squandered chances with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth and sixth inning, but it was only a matter of time until the big hit came.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Brigade had the bases loaded with two outs, and Edward Scott elevated a hit over the infield into right center field to score two runs. It gave Junction City a 3-1 lead, which ended up being the final score Friday night at Rathert Stadium.
“That was a good win,” Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said. “That was a lot of fun. Close game. Every run means something, so it was a lot of fun.”
For the first time this season, the Brigade participated in a low scoring, pitching duel. Junction City’s starting pitcher Brady Stuewe pitched five innings, and Topeka’s pitcher totaled 10 strikeouts.
“(Pitching duel) is fun to watch,” Bachar said. “(Topeka) ran out a really talented starter, and he pitched really well. Our pitchers came in for us and did their job. Pitched a really good game.”
Junction City took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the third inning as Aaron Gerdes hit a two-out double to get into scoring position. Then Gehrig Goldberg hit a base hit to drive him home.
The Farmers responded right back in the top of the fourth inning with a RBI single before Junction City recorded an out in the inning. But that is all Topeka was able to muster, as Junction City got out of the inning by a throwing out Topeka’s runner trying to get back to second base.
“You score runs and you still expect the other team to come back,” Bachar said. “You can’t really expect them to just lay over and let you guys win. I think it makes it more fun.”
The Brigade had two stellar opportunities to take back the lead but were unable to get the big hit to bring in more runs.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Junction City got a runner on first and second base with zero outs, but then three straight strikeouts ended the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Junction City had the bases loaded with just one out but was unable to capitalize, as a pop fly to right field with two outs ended the inning.
“It was kind of frustrating getting the runners on base and having it set up to score runs and (we) just couldn’t get the big hit,” Bachar said. “But we all knew it was kind of just a when, not if but when (the big hit will come).”
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Brigade got a runner on first and second base with one out, and it transitioned into the bases loaded with two outs. Scott was up at the plate, and he came through with a single over the second baseman into the outfield to get the Brigade over the hump.
“Scott had a really big hit there in the seventh (inning),” Bachar said. “When we don’t get the hit with runners on base, I know the hitter at the time gets down on himself, but you got to just pick him up and know that eventually we are going to break through.”
Right-handed pitcher Boston Dowd came in to pitch in the top of the eighth and ninth inning for the Brigade with the 7-5 lead, and Dowd was able to hold the Farmers scoreless to secure the win.
“It is a good reminder that not every game is going to be a blowout, and we got to find a way to win the close games,” Bachar said.