By making big plays defensively, pitching well and having strong offensive success, Junction City Brigade cruised to a 12-2 victory in seven innings against Lawrence Thursday evening at Rathert Stadium.
The Brigade’s defense was stellar through the first six innings, recording three double plays to end three different innings. The team also survived a bases loaded, one-out jam in the top of the first inning by getting out of the inning with a double play on a ground ball hit to the shortstop.
Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said the double play to get out of the top of the first inning was a huge success.
“I think our infield and our pitchers have done a really good job in situations like that,” Bachar said. “They will execute one pitch that they want to execute, and middle infield will turn a double play for us. It has been awesome.”
Junction City kept Lawrence from getting the early lead in the top of the first inning, as the offense got runners in scoring position at second and third base with one out, and the Brigade scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Drew Book drove in the first two runs of the inning with a double to left field. The Brigade then added two baserunners after Book’s double to load the bases still with one out, and Gehrig Goldbeck then hit a single to score the next two runs in the inning.
“It helps to score first,” Bachar said. “It sets the tone. Gets some confidence and let the hitters hit.”
A big part of the win for the Brigade was starting pitcher Jackson Hill pitching five innings, allowing just one run on a walk.
“Jack (Jackson Hill) has not started for us yet this summer,” Bachar said. “He has usually been a back-end reliever for us. We had seven games in seven days, so I was like ‘Jack, you are going to start tonight’ and he said, ‘Alright,’ and he did really well.”
Lawrence got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning as the bases were loaded and Hill pitched a walk allowing the runner from third base to score, but Junction City got out of the inning after the walk with a double play.
The Brigade responded in the bottom half of the third inning with three runs to stretch the score to a 7-1 lead. Book scored the first run as he stole third base. Lawrence’s catcher threw the ball over the third baseman into the outfield, allowing Book to score. The Brigade got runners on second base and third base with no outs, and the baserunner from third base scored on a fielders’ choice ground out to first base for the out, and the baserunner on second base advanced to third base of the fielders’ choice and then scored on a balk by the pitcher.
The Brigade was in control of the game with a six-run lead.
In the top of the fourth inning, Junction City was able to add five more runs and get to an 11-run lead, 12-1, for a double-digit run lead, allowing the game to end after the seventh inning.
With runners on first and second base, Shawn Marquis on second base scored as he stole third base and another throwing error on the steal attempt allowed Marquis to score. Book hit a ball deep to left field that fell just short of a home run but resulted in a RBI double to score Goldbeck. Gehrig then scored on a fielders’ choice, and Quinton Carlberg hit a two-run home run to center field to get the Brigade into position to end the game after the seventh inning with a 12-1 lead.
The Travellers got one run in the top of the seventh inning on a passed ball on a throwing error to first base to cut the Brigade’s lead to 12-2. The Brigade were able to prevent another run from scoring in the inning to maintain a double-digit lead to finish off the game in the seventh inning.
After a tough, one-run loss to Midwest A’s on Tuesday, Bachar said it felt great to bounce back with a blowout win at home.
“That was a tough loss,” Bachar said. “To get the guys to come out tonight and get a good win. It should help us get rolling and keep us moving forward.”