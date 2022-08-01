In a thrilling, back-and-forth three-game series that came down to the final pitch of the top of the ninth inning in game three, Junction City secured its second-straight Cowdin Cup championship (5-7, 5-4, 1-0).
The championship is the program’s sixth all-time (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022).
Game 1
Junction City did not get the Cowdin Cup championship series started the way it wanted to.
Other than grabbing the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second inning, the Midwest A’s scored the next seven take a 7-2 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning. The A’s held on to win 7-5.
Due to severe weather, the bottom of the eighth inning, the ninth inning was played Wednesday before game two. The Brigade loaded the bases on both the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings and scored two runs in the eighth, but they were unable to complete the comeback attempt.
With a runner at first and third base in the bottom of the second inning, Quinton Carlberg scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to give the Brigade a 1-0 lead.
Junction City allowed Midwest to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning as with two outs and on a full count, a passed ball allowed the runner to score from third base.
Errors continued to affect Junction City in the top of the fifth inning, as the A’s got a runner on first and second base with zero outs, and on what was should have been a ground out to first base, a wild throw to first base allowed the runner on second base to score and runner on first base to advance to third base. A fielders’ choice at first base allowed the A’s to hold a 3-1 lead.
“Probably a little bit of nerves coming into a championship series,” Bachar said. “It took them a game to remember this is the same game we have played all year.”
The Brigade got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning as with runners on second base and third base, a fielders’ choice allowed Shawn Marquis to score from third base for two outs in the inning. The runner at third base was stranded as Aaron Gerdes to keep the score at 3-2.
Austin Gerely came from the bullpen to relief pitch for the Brigade, and Gerely struggled. With one out and the bases loaded, Gerely issued his second walk of the inning that put the A’s up 4-2. And another four-pitch walk to make it 5-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, a RBI double and a RBI base hit gave the visitors a 7-2 lead.
Junction City was unable to produce much offensively through the game Tuesday as they were blanked in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“I thought we were hitting (the ball) well,” Bachar said. “We were swinging well. Hitting the ball hard. They were making really good plays and we were hitting (the ball) at them the whole game it felt like. We only had about three strikeouts.”
As the game was finishing, the Brigade got the bats going and scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and one run in the bottom of the ninth inning to shorten the A’s lead to 7-5.
The opportunity for the big comeback was there, but the Brigade left the bases loaded in both innings and were unable to fully overcome the five-run deficit in two innings.
Game 3
After edging out a win on the road in game two to keep the series alive, Junction City forced a game three on its home field at Rathert Stadium.
With a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Jackson Hill pitched his second inning of relief. Midwest had runners on second and third base with two outs and Hill recorded a strikeout for the final out as the Brigade sideline stormed to the pitchers’ mound to pile on top of each other to celebrate the championships victory.
Starting pitcher Cade Perkins pitched seven scoreless innings for the Brigade. Perkins allowed just one hit, and that did not come until the top of the sixth inning on a bunt.
Due to high pitch count, Bachar decided to go to the bullpen after Perkins completed the top of the seventh inning.
“I wish I could say I am surprised, but I am not,” Bachar said. “Perkins is special. He is really good. He works really hard. I always like our odds when he is on the mound.”
In the bottom of the second inning, the Brigade got the one run scored in the game. Ty Hammack scored from second base as Shawn Marquis hit into a fielders’ choice, but the throw to first base for the out was off target and rolled to the fence behind first base, allowing Hammack to score.
Unlike in the first game of the series, the Brigade committed multiple errors defensively to allow the A’s to gain a lead, it was the A’s that committed a defensive error that allowed the Brigade to gain their lead, which also ended up being the winning run.
“It was really nice for us to finally catch a break like that,” Bachar said. “I do not think we have got very many (breaks) all summer. It was really awesome.”
The A’s had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead in the top of the ninth inning with a runner on second base and third base with two outs. After a double with one out, a walk and a fielders’ choice on a infield bloop got runners on second base and third base. Hill was able to throw a fastball for a swing and a miss for a third strike on a 2-2 count.
Bachar said he was 99% sure Hill would come through to get the out to win the game with two runners in scoring position.
Bachar also said he was happy for his team to achieve the goal the way they did after all the hard work they put in throughout the summer.
In order to repeat as champions, the Brigade had to defeat the A’s on the road in game two, which was a tall task. Midwest had given Junction City the most trouble out of any other team in the league, the Brigade had lost on the road at the A’s 4-3 during the regular season. They wanted to prove they could defeat the A’s on the road, and they did that in pivotal fashion in a must-win game.
“Hopefully they are really enjoying the moment,” Bachar said. “It is a cool moment. They are all champions now.”
As only four players from last years championship team were on the team this season, most of the players on the Brigade got to hold the trophy for the first time.