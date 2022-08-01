20220728_210655.jpg

Junction City Brigade players crowd around home plate after clinching their second straight Cowdin Cup championship. It is the team sixth championship.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

In a thrilling, back-and-forth three-game series that came down to the final pitch of the top of the ninth inning in game three, Junction City secured its second-straight Cowdin Cup championship (5-7, 5-4, 1-0).

The championship is the program’s sixth all-time (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

