Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber leads his team into the first round of NCAA Tournament against Creighton in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2018. It was announced on Tuesday that Weber would be joining the Big Ten Network as a men's basketball analyst.
Months following his exit as Kansas State's men's basketball coach, Bruce Weber has a new job.
The former 10-year Wildcat skipper will be joining the Big Ten Network as a men's basketball analyst for this upcoming season, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Weber ended his career at K-State with a 184-147 record, including a 14-17 campaign last season where the Wildcats started 14-11 before losing their last six games, leading to his resignation.
Following his resignation, Weber left the door open to possibly coaching again, but after the most recent coaching carousal went by, the 24-year veteran coach was still on the market.
Weber won two Big 12 regular season titles (2012-13 and 2018-19) with the Wildcats and made the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament once, but struggled to find consistency, only making the postseason in five of his 10 seasons. K-State finished last or second-to-last in the conference in the final three seasons of his tenure.
Prior to his decade in Manhattan, Weber spent nine years at Illinois where he won two Big 10 titles in his first two seasons and made it to the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2005.
He reached the NCAA Tournament in four of the next six seasons, but was fired after a 17-15 campaign in the 2011-12 season where the Illini missed the postseason entirely.
He also was an assistant coach in the Big 10 for 18 seasons at Purdue under head coach Gene Keady, a Kansas native and former K-State player.