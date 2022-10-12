Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs past a tackle from Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson during their Big 12 Conference game on Oct. 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Chris Klieman expects Vaughn to be able to play next week versus TCU.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman assured media members Tuesday that his team would be as close to full strength as possible when the Wildcats traveled down to Fort Worth to play TCU after the bye week, despite having multiple players go down in the Wildcats' 10-9 win over Iowa State last Saturday.
"We have a handful of guys that would probably be questionable if there were a game this Saturday, but nobody that got injured on Saturday will be out a significant amount of time," Klieman said. "I think the closest guy would be Khalid (Duke). But we would envision everybody practicing, probably not this week, but next week, for sure. We didn't lose anybody long term."
That includes star running back Deuce Vaughn who left the game at the start of the fourth quarter and did not have another carry for the duration of the game.
Klieman confirmed that Vaughn would not have been able to finish out the game, even though he did briefly return to the field on the wide receiver pass from Malik Knowles to Adrian Martinez.
Duke and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah went down during the game as well. Anudike-Uzomah returned before the end of the game but Duke, went down early in the first quarter, did not return.
K-State red-hot on the coin toss
Luck has been on the Wildcats' side to start the game this season. K-State has won all six coin tosses so far this season. They've taken the ball three times and deferred three times.
While Klieman decides whether to kick or receive if the Wildcats win the toss, he leaves the choice of heads or tails to his captains.
"(Senior wide receiver and captain) Kade (Warner) and I kind of laugh about it," Klieman said. "And Kade hasn't been out there for all of them, but it's kind of like 'Okay, what are you thinking,' and I know he's excited when I say I want to take the ball, and I think he kind of turns away from me when I say want to defer. But there's a lot of things that play into it every game. And for whatever reason, I don't know who's called it, ... but they're on a hot streak right now."
On Klieman's Iowa State post-game celebration
ESPN cameras caught a very happy Klieman and athletics director Gene Taylor, both of whom call the Hawkeye State home, celebrating after freshman running back D.J. Giddens got the game-winning first down late in Saturday's game.
While fans are used to a more subdued Klieman on the sidelines, the fourth-year Wildcat head coach said that Saturday's win, which was his first in Ames since taking over at K-State, felt a little more special.
"I grew up in Iowa and had a lot of family there," Klieman said. "I know how hard it is to win in Ames, Iowa. I've been at Ames at night on a number of occasions as an assistant and to play ... in that environment, and it was a great environment, it was a big win for our team. A couple guys sent me texts that I trust in the profession and just said, 'You know what, it's okay to enjoy a big win and appreciate you showing the emotion,' ... It wasn't easy. People talk about ugly wins and stuff. I think it still counts as a win and that's all that really matters. It was a big night for K-State football."
Skylar Thompson to get first NFL start
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson got his first taste of live NFL action last Sunday in the Dolphins' 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.
The former Wildcat star started the season as the third-string, but injuries to starter Tua Tagovailoa and back-up Teddy Bridgewater, set the stage for Thompson to see the field midway through the game.
Thompson finished 19-of-36 for 166 yards an interception.
"We texted back and forth on Sunday night or Monday morning," Klieman said. "(I can't say) how proud I was of him. Handling the circumstance, handling the environment. I watched just a little bit of (the game) back and forth, but I just was impressed (that) he just seemed calm. He seemed like he belonged and I just thought he did a great job of handling the circumstance of not knowing you're going to play. ... I know that he was happy that he got a chance and got his feet wet and who knows what's going to happen in the future there, but (I'm) excited for him. It was a big moment for him."
Miami announced on Wednesday that Thompson will start Sunday's game versus Minnesota. It will be the rookie's first NFL start.