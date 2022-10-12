10032022-mer-spt-kstatefb-4
Buy Now

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs past a tackle from Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson during their Big 12 Conference game on Oct. 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Chris Klieman expects Vaughn to be able to play next week versus TCU. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman assured media members Tuesday that his team would be as close to full strength as possible when the Wildcats traveled down to Fort Worth to play TCU after the bye week, despite having multiple players go down in the Wildcats' 10-9 win over Iowa State last Saturday. 

"We have a handful of guys that would probably be questionable if there were a game this Saturday, but nobody that got injured on Saturday will be out a significant amount of time," Klieman said. "I think the closest guy would be Khalid (Duke). But we would envision everybody practicing, probably not this week, but next week, for sure. We didn't lose anybody long term."

Recommended for you