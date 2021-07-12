Chaos Fastpitch 14U went 5-0 to win the Salina Summer Slugfest on June 26th and 27th.
Chaos was dominant throughout, allowing just six runs in their five games played while scoring 46.
The Chaos started off with a 11-0 win over the Beloit Blaze.
After a scoreless first, the Chaos scored seven in the top of the second, a single run in the top of the third and fourth and two more in the fifth to finish off Beloit.
Madealynn Harold got the start and pitched a one-hit shutout while also allowing a walk with nine strikeouts.
Anja Vonspreckelsen led the team with three hits followed by Gracie Erichsen, Isabelle Ecklund, Saydee Friesen and Landry Wagner who all had two. Vonspreckelsen also had four steals in the game.
After beating Beloit, the Blaze went on to take down TopGun 14U with a 11-2 four-inning win.
The Chaos got out to an early 11-0 lead before TopGun scored two in the bottom of the fourth but it wouldn’t be enough.
Vonspreckelsen got the start in game two and went all four innings, allowing two runs (none earned) on two hits and five walks and four strikeouts.
Olivia Harold and Gracie Erichsen each had two hits in the win.
Chaos then faced Manhattan Optimist Prime and walked away with a hard fought 4-1 win.
Both teams were scoreless after three innings when Chaos broke out for four runs in the top of the fourth. Manhattan scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to get within three but could not get any closer.
Once again, strong pitching led the way for Chaos as Harold allowed just one hit and two walks through the five-inning game while striking out eight.
Friesen, Cassidy Miller and Erichsen had the three hits for the Chaos in the game.
Seven runs in the bottom of the first and five more in the bottom of the second were more than enough to put away Softball Menace in the penultimate game.
Harold got the start again and allowed just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Friesen led the way with three hits, followed by Rilynn Hotard, Vonspreckelsen and Kaci Heller who had two.
Chaos got a rematch with TopGun 14U in their final game of the tournament and walked away 6-3 victors, cementing their undefeated run through the tournament.
Top Gun grabbed an early 2-1 lead but three runs in the bottom of the third gave the Chaos a lead that they would not lose.
Once again, Harold got the start and allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits and four walks with a strong 10 strikeouts.
Friesen led things again for Chaos with three hits.
