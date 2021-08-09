Chapman’s 15U baseball team travelled to Council Grove from July 24 to 26 to compete in the Babe Ruth State Tournament. This was a combination of players from Chapman’s 14U and 15U teams that played a combined 35 games this Summer. Chapman went 5-0 in the tournament, bringing home the state title.
Game one pitted the Irish against Parsons who went undefeated in their qualifying regionals. The Irish led 13-3 after 6 innings and won handily 13-8. Cade Hanney led with 3 hits and 3 RBI. Also with multiple hits were Cooper Lewis, Weston Langvardt & Clayton Carson. Carson Hasenbank and Hanney both pitched 3 solid innings. Jed Moody recorded three outs on two pitches to record the save.
Game two was against the Cottonwood Valley All-stars. In a slugfest with both teams limited by pitch counts, Chapman won 21-14. For the 2nd straight game, Hanney led the way, going 5-5. Also with multiple hits were Lewis, Ben Griffis, CJ Holm, Langvardt and Moody. Chapman scored in every inning of these first two games.
The Irish made quick work of Frontenac in Game 3, winning by 10-run rule after 5 innings. It was a balanced attack offensively as 6 players had multiple hits. Connor Cote-Boss was solid on the mound, going 4.2 innings of no-hit ball. He and Kolby Craig combined to no-hit Frontenac.
Chapman drew the host team, Council Grove, in round one of bracket play. The Irish scored 7 in the first inning and coasted to a 14-5 victory. Chapman was walked 12 times and hit by pitches four times. This lack of strikes was the only thing slowing down the Chapman hit parade. The Irish did have six hits with Holm leading the way with two hits and three RBI. Carson added two hits and an RBI while Moody scored three runs. Moody pitched five strong innings, allowing Chapman to save pitching for the championship game. He gave up one earned run and was relieved by Hasenbank who pitched two scoreless innings to close it out.
The championship was a rematch with the CVL all-stars, who beat Parsons to get to the finals. The Irish put up five runs in the 2nd inning, one in the 3rd and three in the 5th to go up 9-1 behind five stellar innings from Langvardt. The Irish defense made several outstanding defensive plays behind Weston. He, Holm and Hanney finished the 6th inning out. Hasenbank retired all three batters he faced in the seventh to seal the championship with a final score of 9-5. Offensively, Griffis was the star. Ben was 3-3 with a double and 5 RBI. Lewis and Langvardt added 2 hits each.
This was a dominant weekend for the Irish 15s. They hit .409 as a team, outscoring their opponents 73 to 38. This group will play next spring with upperclassmen that finished 2nd in this tourney 2 years prior meaning that the Irish will be very talented and deep next spring with this group poised to contribute.
