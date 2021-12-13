It was a big week for the Irish and Lady Irish, as both teams competed on Thursday and Saturday.
On Thursday, Chapman High School hosted the Vikings from Smoky Valley. The boys team came out on top as a team, winning 42-32. Adding team points for the Irish were Julius Raygoza (106 Freshman), Augustus Johns (170 Sophomore), Brayden Lexow (220 Junior) and Troy Boyd (285 Junior). All of those wins came via pin.
Blake Barnum (106 Freshman), Nick Anderson (160 Junior) and Gannon Mosher (195 Senior) also added to the team score by way of open, as Smoky Valley didn’t have anyone at that weight class.
“There were some great things to take away from those matches,” head coach Zach Lucas said. “It seems like we improve each and every week.”
The Lady Irish hosted the first ever girls dual on Thursday. Although Lucas said it didn’t end the way they would have liked since they lost 12-27, he said it was a historic evening for the girls wrestling program.
Grace Johns (170 Sophomore) and Chelsey Armbruster (235 Senior) were the lone point-scorers for the night.
“All of the girls wrestled hard and were able to take away some much needed mat time,” Lucas said.
Saturday, the teams hit the road for tournaments. The boys traveled to Minneapolis, while the girls made the trip to Clay Center.
The Irish finished in fourth place as a team, and saw several wrestlers on the podium.
• Julius Raygoza (106 Fr) went 1-4 and placed fifth
• Travis Leasure (126 So) went 2-1, placing second
• Nick Anderson (160 Jr) had a very tough draw, going 3-2 for fifth
• Augustus Johns (170 So) also had a tough bracket, going 0-2 for third place
• Gannon Mosher (195 Sr) wrestled well but went 1-3 for fourth
• Brayden Lexow (220 Jr) went 2-0 with both wins by pin, finished in first
• Troy Boyd (285 Jr) finished in first by going 4-0 and adding three pins
The girls did well as a team, but the team points were not recorded. All of the girls were able to make it to the podium at Clay Center.
• Catherine Mitchell (120 Jr) placed fourth
• Taya Rowley (138 Fr) also placed fourth
• Gretchen Hill (170 Jr) placed third
• Grace Johns (170 So) finished in first, adding wins over very tough opponents
• Lillian Shipman (191 Jr) finished in fourth place
• Chelsey Armbruster (235 Sr) won her division, adding three more pins to her record
The Lady Irish will be back in action on Friday as they travel to Abilene for their invitational tournament. The boys will travel to Russell for their tournament on Saturday.
