The Chapman Irish Wrestling team took to the road on Thursday for their first duel of the season against perennial powerhouse, Clay Center.
“It’s always tough opening the season against a team like Clay Center, because they are always tough. However, it’s a great litmus test to see how the team stacks up,” head coach Zach Lucas said.
There were a few bright spots on the night with Justin Wisner-McLane (Jr 152), Michael Shipman (182 So), Brayden Lexow (220 Jr) and Troy Boyd (285 Jr) all winning their matches. Gannon Mosher (195 Sr) and Blake Barnum (106 Fr) also added to the team total as their weight classes were open.
“There were some tough matches that definitely showed the cracks in our game,” Lucas said. “That is useful early in the season so that we can fix those little mistakes and have a better chance at going further into the regional and state tournaments.”
The Lady Irish also saw action against Clay Center as Mena Mann (101 Jr) and Taya Rowley (138 Fr) represented Chapman on the mat.
Mann wrestled up a weight class to get a match, so she was giving up about 10 lbs to her opponent (which is quite a difference in the lighter classes). Mann battled hard, but just didn’t quite have enough to overcome such a weight disadvantage. Rowley also had a tough matchup and came up just short of victory.
“These early matches for these girls are great, because it gets the jitters out before the bigger tournaments,” Lucas said.
On Saturday, the Irish varsity made the jaunt over to Wamego to compete in the Raider Classic Tournament.
“As a team, we looked miles better than on Thursday,” Lucas said. “That’s a testament to how coachable these guys are. We had one day of practice to fix a sizeable amount of mistakes, and they did just that. As a team, Chapman finished in sixth place, only five points away from finishing in fourth.
The individual finishes for the Irish:
Troy Boyd went 5-0 and finished first at 285
Brayden Lexow went 4-1 taking first at 220
Gannon Mosher went 2-3 and placed sixth at 195
Michael Shipman went 0-2 and had to withdraw due to injury
Paul Cooper went 2-3 and placed fourth at 170
Augustus Johns went 3-2 and placed third at 170
Nick Anderson went 4-1 and finished in third at 160
Justin Wisner-McLane went 4-1 and took second at 152
Aiden Rowley went 0-4 in a tough bracket and placed 11th at 138
Travis Leasure went 1-3 and placed eighth at 126
Julius Raygoza went 3-2 and placed fourth at 106
The Irish and Lady Irish will host a home dual against Smoky Valley on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 will see tournament action by both teams as well. The Irish will travel to Minneapolis while the Lady Irish will return to Clay Center.
