The Irish took to the mat on Saturday to compete in this year’s 4A regional tournament in Abilene.
It was a full day of wrestling, as Chapman took 10 wrestlers to compete for their chance at state. The boys wrestled hard and represented their hometown with pride, but only three wrestlers will advance to the next level.
Freshman Julius Raygoza placed 4th in the 106 pound weight class, going 2-2 on the day.
Junior Justin Wisner-McLane also placed 4th at 152 pounds, making his second trip to the state tournament, or third including last year. He also went 2-2.
Junior Brayden Lexow took home 2nd place in the 220 pound division, going 2-1.
There were several wrestlers who were close to making it, but didn’t quite reach it for this season. Senior Travis Leasure (126), Junior Aiden Rowley (132), Senior Augustus Johns (160), Senior Ryan Clark (170), Senior Michael Shipman (182), Senior Gannon Mosher (195), and Junior Troy Boyd (285) all fought hard, but came up just short.
“It is encouraging, though, to see how many underclassmen we have competing at this caliber,” Head Coach Zach Lucas said. “This gives us a lot to look forward to with these kids for next season.”
The Lady Irish qualified two for state.
The Lady Irish wrestling team competed in the regional tournament in Colby on Feb 12. Only three girls competed in the tournament, but they wrestled with class and tenacity, advancing two to the state tournament.
Senior Grace Johns will make her first state appearance, winning the 170 pound division. Senior Chelsey Armbruster took 2nd place in the 235 pound weight class, securing her third trip to state. This comes after what was thought to be a season-ending knee injury for Armbruster just a few weeks ago.
Freshman Taya Rowley wrestled well and came within one point of qualifying.
The state tournaments will take place this week. The girls will wrestle on Wednesday and Thursday. The boys will compete on Friday and Saturday.
“If you get a chance, congratulate these athletes on their hard work and determination,” Lucas said.
