The 12th Street Community Center held its first-ever e-sports tournament Sunday afternoon. Dozens of children attended the event where they played video games together.
Winners in the local tournaments will go on to have a chance to take part in the state-level tournament.
Community Center Administrative Assistant Maddi Walsh helped to administer the tournament alongside Josh Gray of Junction City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Gray found the tournament — which is a statewide event — through the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association. He and Walsh agreed to work together to put the tournament on.
“We were wanting to find something that our younger kids who aren’t in (the community center) as much anymore — that age range from five to roughly 12, 13 — we seem to have a hard time getting them into the community center, find something for them to do after school and during the summer too,” Walsh said. “So this was something we thought (was a) two birds, one stone kind of a situation.”
She described the Sunday tournament as a test run for something the community center hopes to continue hosting well into the future.
The crowd was much larger than expected, Walsh said. They hadn’t expected to bring in as many as 10 participants, she said. There were far more than 10 children at the tournament.
These tournaments are a new thing for communities such as Junction City, Walsh said.
“They’re also kind of a hidden thing,” she said. “A lot of bigger names will play them on Youtube and Twitch, but not so much in the lower ends of the communities. So it’s kind of new here versus elsewhere.”
The games — provided by Spin City alongside the equipment used to play them — included Fortnite, Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League.
“I figured since Spin City’s closed, we had equipment we could use,” Gray said. “So we brought all the equipment from Spin City.”
He described the first tournament as “chaotic,” but fun.
“It’s our first one, so it’s a learning experience,” Gray said.
Junction City Middle School sixth grader Adrian Moreno was among the participants.
He said he wanted “to meet new people and play the games with friends.”
Moreno said he looked forward to playing Fortnite. He said he had practiced the day before in anticipation of the event.
“It’s great,” he said of the tournament. “It’s nice, it’s fun.”
Mother Krystle Koch brought her children and several of their friends to compete in the tournament as well.
“My son is a big gamer,” she said, as her five-year-old son Nolan played games with other children. “When I saw it posted I just figured this would be a great way for him to meet other kids that like to do the same thing.”
Koch said she would definitely let her children take part in e-sport tournaments at the community center in the future. The children will take part in a video game league the community center plans to form, she said.
“They’re excited to be able to do a whole bunch of these and have a lot of fun doing that,” Koch said. “I think this is an awesome thing they’re doing.”
The community center will host yet another e-sports tournament — a Mario Kart tournament specifically — next Sunday as well. It’s the start of a community center gaming league, Walsh said. The tournaments are currently for children, but the community center would like to add adult leagues as well.
“We’ve already got way more response than we thought we’d get,” she said. “So we’re pretty positive going forward that’s going to be the same response.”
