Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn takes a selfie with a young fan following the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Nov. 22 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Vaughn was named as a Consensus All-American for the second straight season on Thursday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

On Thursday, the NCAA named Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn as just the second two-time Consensus All-American in school history. 

Vaughn joins Wildcat cornerback Chris Canty who earned the prestigious status after the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

