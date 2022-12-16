Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn takes a selfie with a young fan following the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Nov. 22 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Vaughn was named as a Consensus All-American for the second straight season on Thursday.
On Thursday, the NCAA named Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn as just the second two-time Consensus All-American in school history.
Vaughn joins Wildcat cornerback Chris Canty who earned the prestigious status after the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
Last season, he became just the 11th player in K-State history to earn the distinction and the first since Tyler Lockett in 2014. The other players include a laundry list of Wildcat greats, including wide receiver Jordy Nelson (2007), cornerback Terence Newman (2002), linebacker Mark Simoneau (1999), punt returner David Allen (1998), safety Jaime Mendez (1993), punter Sean Snyder (1992) and linebacker Gary Spani (1977).
To be in consideration for Consensus All-America status, a player must be named first team on at least two of the five selection All-America teams — American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation.
Second and third-team honors are used to break ties in multiple players qualify at the same position.
Vaughn earned top honors from the AFCA, Associated Press and Sporting News as an all-purpose player this season. On the Consensus All-America list, Vaughn was listed as a all-purpose player.
Vaughn enters bowl season ranked 10th nationally in scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving) at 136.9 yards per game, while he is 11th with 1,425 total rushing yards. His rushing total ranks fourth in school history and he is just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons (Darren Sproles: 2002-04; Daniel Thomas: 2009-10).
Vaughn has 3,471 career rushing yards which ranks second in school history to Sproles (4,979) and was the fastest player in Big 12 history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career after just 32 games.
He was named the Most Outstanding Player in K-State's 31-28 overtime win over No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 Championship earlier this month and will help lead the team in the Wildcats' first Sugar Bowl in school history on New Years' Eve.
The Wildcats play No. 5 Alabama at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.