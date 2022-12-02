Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini talks to players on the sideline during their non-conference game against Colorado State on Sept. 15 at Buser Family Park. Dibbini’s contract was extended through the 2026 season on Wednesday.
Kansas State soccer coach Mike Dibbini received a contract extension through 2026, athletics director Gene Taylor announced Wednesday.
The extension follows the Wildcats' first appearance in the Big 12 Championship in the seven-year history of the program last season.
“Coach Dibbini and his staff continue to gain momentum following their first appearance at the Big 12 Championships this fall,” Taylor said in a written statement. “The trajectory of our program is continuing to climb in the right direction, as evidenced by the type of student-athletes they are bringing in and the tremendous crowds we regularly have at Buser Family Park. We are excited as we know the best days are ahead of us when it comes to K-State Soccer.”
Dibbini is the only coach so far in program history. In the last seven seasons, he has recorded a MAC Hermann Trophy candidate, one Senior CLASS Award All-American, a College SPorts Communicators Academic All-American, seven College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selections, a United Soccer Coaches All-Region pick, five All-Big 12 recipients and 69 academic All-Big 12 honorees.
He has guided K-State to two of the best consecutive seasons in program history with a combined record of 12-20-5 over the last two years. The Wildcats have tripled the amount of league victories in the last three seasons (six) compared to the first three seasons in Big 12 play (two).
As part of those six victories, K-State has beaten two teams that would finish the year among the NCAA RPI top-100 (Yale and Oklahoma). The Wildcats also tied the school record for road wins in a season.
During the 2021 season, the Wildcats established new school records for goals (20), goals per game (1.11), assists (20), total points (60) and total points per game (3.33).
“I would like to thank Gene Taylor, President Linton and Matt Thomason for their continued support and belief in me leading this program,” Dibbini said. “My family and I love everything about the university and the community of Manhattan, and it is an absolute honor to have the opportunity to continue to lead as the head coach of K-State Soccer. I'm proud of what we have accomplished over the early years in building this program to where it is today. The future is very bright here, and I look forward to the continued growth and future successes that lie ahead for the program.”