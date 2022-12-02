09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-9
Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini talks to players on the sideline during their non-conference game against Colorado State on Sept. 15 at Buser Family Park. Dibbini’s contract was extended through the 2026 season on Wednesday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer coach Mike Dibbini received a contract extension through 2026, athletics director Gene Taylor announced Wednesday. 

The extension follows the Wildcats' first appearance in the Big 12 Championship in the seven-year history of the program last season. 

