Junction City enters the playoffs with a 6-2 record. An essential part of the six wins has been the offensive production averaging 32 points per game. At the helm of the offense has been senior quarterback Xavion Felton.
After being the starting quarterback from the fourth game through the season last year after then-senior starting quarterback David Rowell went down due to injury, this is Felton’s first full year as starting quarterback.
Junction City’s offense is centered around the tangibles Felton brings as quarterback. A slow pace, control the clock offense centered around the run game, along with the passing game as a growing aspect to expand the capabilities.
Felton, behind the offensive line, is a superb power runner. If the Blue Jays can control the line of scrimmage to allow Felton to run the ball down the defense’s throat from the shotgun snap, the 6-foot-0, 215-pound quarterback is a juggernaut, and they are a very tough team to beat.
Against Bishop Carroll in week four, Felton rushed for 118 yards on 28 carries, including two rushing touchdowns: nine-yard and a 22-yard.
“The offensive line blocks great,” Felton said. “We don’t give them as much credit as they should (get). They are great on all cylinders. I feel like they are one of the best offensive lines in the state.”
Against McPherson in week three, Felton rushed for 257 yards on 37 attempts after only 58 rushing yards in the first half.
Along with the power running game, the passing game is an aspect that has gradually progressed throughout the season.
Getting the passing game going was a struggle for the offense through the former portion of the season. There were growing pains of Felton getting in-sync with the wide receivers, in particular seniors Sheldon Butler-Lawson and Malijah Byers. It is Butler-Lawson’s first year playing football as a wide receiver. Butler-Lawson is a traditional basketball player, so running the routes and getting to the right spot where Felton throws the ball to on his targets to him took time to come together.
Felton said he feels great about his ability to throw the ball; he feels he can make any throw on the field. And he has the full support from head coach Randall Zimmerman.
“I feel like I can make any throw on the field,” Felton said. “It just all comes with confidence. My guys can be confident, and I have all the faith and confidence in them that they can catch the ball and go ahead and get a score. I am very confident in myself, and coach (Zimmerman) is confident in me. And that is all I need.”
Against Washburn Rural in week five, Felton went 11-of-20 throwing the ball for 99 yards and connected with senior wide receiver Sheldon Butler-Lawson for two touchdowns.
The chemistry between Felton and Butler-Lawson has been a work in progress throughout the season and having the connection work for three touchdowns in three of the past four games Felton said is “very comforting.”
“Me and him have been working every day,” Felton said. “Seeing everything kind of connect, it is just very surreal. Because we know what the type of team we can be and the type of offense we can be.”
Against Topeka in a 54-12 win in week seven, Felton completed 5-of-8 passes for 98 yards and a 19-yard passing touchdown and a 15-yard passing touchdown.
“I think Xavion got a little more comfortable throwing the ball,” Zimmerman said. “We tried to throw (the ball) a little bit more. We saw some things that we could do, and we were a lot more efficient than we have been.”
The next step in progressing Felton’s throwing, Zimmerman said, is making the correct read on the play.
“It is just a matter of getting some confidence and throwing it,” Zimmerman said. “He is kind of in the mode of multiple reads. Yet, we have one read and that is it. He is getting a lot better with that. It is an either ‘I throw here, or I throw there. That’s it.’ You can’t just go from one to the next, to the next, to the next, to the next.”
The chemistry between Felton and Byers also showed improvement. Against Emporia, Felton completed the two passes he threw, and his second completion was a 91-yard touchdown completion to Byers. Byers had his defender beat on the route, and the defense was behind him on the play. Felton got the ball to Byers at Junction City’s 26-yard line, and Byers ran the remaining 74 yards to the end zone.
The progress of Felton throwing the ball certainly had come a long way, and it is a crucial factor to the offense’s success and potential when he is at the helm.
“If (the defense) is loading the box, then yeah, we have to throw the football,” Zimmerman said. “If (the defense) is dropping people, we have to be able to run the ball. A lot of that is on what the defense is doing. We have to be able to throw the ball to loosen people up. People put so many guys in the box. He can throw it.”
However, Felton’s status to finish the season is in jeopardy as he suffered a lower body injury on the second offensive possession against Emporia. Felton walked off the field after his injury, but he was evidently limping and had both his arms around people helping him get off the field.
Junior backup quarterback Brock Bazan came in against Emporia and worked the job of a backup quarterback to perfection as he completed 11-of-15 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Blue Jays to 53-36 victory.
Although it appears the offense can still be successful with Bazan at the helm, if Felton is out for a substantial amount of time as the playoffs have arrived, it will be a big blow to the Blue Jays. They have dealt with other destructive losses to injury already this year as star senior running back TJ Jones suffered an injury in week three against McPherson and senior center Logan Lindsley was injured before the Manhattan matchup in week six. As Zimmerman said postgame after Emporia Friday, they will not know Felton’s status until after the weekend, depending on how serious the injury is if Felton is out for one or two weeks.