Junction City quarterback Xavion Felton looks for a receiver while being pressured by Manhattan High outside linebacker Ian McNabb during their game versus Manhattan on Oct. 8.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Junction City enters the playoffs with a 6-2 record. An essential part of the six wins has been the offensive production averaging 32 points per game. At the helm of the offense has been senior quarterback Xavion Felton.

After being the starting quarterback from the fourth game through the season last year after then-senior starting quarterback David Rowell went down due to injury, this is Felton’s first full year as starting quarterback.

