Junction City Charly Goodwin (left) competes against Manhattan's Sophie Wright on Jan. 26, 2022 at Junction City High School. Goodwin is one of five state qualifiers for the Blue Jay girls. 

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Five different Junction City girls' wrestlers are headed to state after a fourth-place finish in the 6A-5A regional tournament over the weekend at Wichita Southeast. 

Of those five, two wrestlers, Jaidyn Alvarado (100 pounds, 31-3) and Bre Villanueva (115 pounds, 13-2), walked away with individual regional championships. 

