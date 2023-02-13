Five different Junction City girls' wrestlers are headed to state after a fourth-place finish in the 6A-5A regional tournament over the weekend at Wichita Southeast.
Of those five, two wrestlers, Jaidyn Alvarado (100 pounds, 31-3) and Bre Villanueva (115 pounds, 13-2), walked away with individual regional championships.
At 100 pounds, Alvarado got wins over Manhattan's Eva Lucios (Fall, 3:24) and Washburn Rural's Molly Spader (10-2 major decision) before meeting up with Salina South's Mykayle Sutton in the first-place match.
Alvarado walked away with a 4-2 decision win, clinching the gold medal and a trip back to Wichita here in a couple weeks.
Villanueva got a 35-second pin over Topeka's Diana Garcia in the quarterfinals of the 115-pound bracket and a 2:46 pin over Washburn Rural's Maddy Blow before wrapping it all up with a pin in 1:28 over Wichita North's Xitaly Meraz in the first-place match.
Aziah Clark (170 pounds, 23-13), who finished fourth overall at 170 pounds, also clinched her trip to state with a win over Washburn Rural's TaAni Rhoten (Fall 2:52) in the consolation semifinals before falling to Emporia's Kiana Flores-Delgado (major decision 10-0). Taylor Gossman (145 pounds, 10-11), who finished fourth at 145 pounds, qualified by beating Kapaun Mount Carmel's Bella Green (8-3 decision) in the consolation semifinal before falling to Wichita North's Tori Buss (Fall, 3:40) in the third-place match. Last but not last, Charly Goodwin (120 pounds, 14-4), who finished fourth at 120 pounds, punched her ticket to state by beating Manhattan's Evelyn Thornburg (Fall, 4:06) before losing to Washburn Rural's Annie Gallegos by 8-4 decision in the third-place match.
Other participants at regionals included Patience Okemba (105 pounds, 11-20), Natalie Whitaker (110 pounds, 7-14), Eliana Twitty (125 pounds, 17-16), Abigail Paskow (130 pounds, 7-19), Znylah Slaughter (135 pounds, 5-18), Naomi Tanaka (140 pounds, 17-13), Brandie Brown (155 pounds, 13-10) and Kennedi Turner (235 pounds, 15-7).