Former Junction City Blue Jay Qua'Vez Humphreys stands in a Sam Houston State uniform during a campus visit. Humphreys committed to the former FCS powerhouse on December 22.

 Courtesy photo

Junction City native Qua’Vez Humphreys has committed to Sam Houston State University.

After graduating from Junction City High School in 2020, Humphreys played two seasons at Butler Community College before committing to Sam Houston State in late December.