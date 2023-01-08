Junction City native Qua’Vez Humphreys has committed to Sam Houston State University.
After graduating from Junction City High School in 2020, Humphreys played two seasons at Butler Community College before committing to Sam Houston State in late December.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to continue my journey doing something I love doing the most," Humphreys said in a statement posted on social media. "I (want) to give a big thanks to all my family and close friends for supporting me throughout this process. I want to thank my Butler Community College coaches for everything. They helped me develop into a player and a man. Without you guys, none of this would be possible. Therefor, I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Sam Houston State University!"
Humphreys, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver, played football and basketball at Junction City.
While at Butler, Humphreys played in 10 games over three seasons, recording 21 catches for 335 and five touchdowns, all of which came during the 2022 season. He also played limited snaps on the defensive end of the ball, recording two tackles during his first two seasons in El Dorado.
Humphreys was a second-team All-KJCCC pick last season despite only playing in four games.
Sam Houston State recently accepted a bid to join Conference USA. Sam Houston State was a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) for this season, the only season, and will join conference USA on July 1, 2023.
Junction City boys’ basketball head coach Nick Perez is very high on Humphreys and on his accomplishment.
“I am so proud of Q (Qua’Vez) and his accomplishments,” Perez said. “This is a story of a tremendous young man who overcame a ton of challenges in his life to live his dream. He was a tremendous leader for our basketball team when he was here. Q had some really nice dunks in his career here at Junction City. This goes to show you with hard work in the classroom and on the field, you can make your dreams a reality. Sam Houston (State) is getting a hardworking, enthusiastic, and happy young man.”