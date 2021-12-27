When Sam Shefelton walked back to her car after trying out for one of six remaining spots on the 2022 World Games, she did not expect to be chosen.
“I had a very bad tryout,” Shefelton said. “Once the tryout was over, I walked back to the car, and I told my parents there was no way I made it.”
The following Tuesday, Shefelton was eating dinner with her friends and her phone rang. Shefelton answered the call, expecting rejection, but she heard the opposite. She was told she was wanted on the team.
She was a bit stunned, and she stopped eating and pushed her food away.
“I didn’t think it was real,” Shefelton said. “I was so shocked. To this day, I am like, ‘Is it real. I feel like I am in a dream.’”
Shefelton had quite the journey to get to this point in her college career. After graduating from Junction City High School, she continued her softball career at Pratt Community College for one year and then went to National Park Community College in Hotsprings. Now she is playing at Ecclesia College.
The 21-year-old catcher said she did “shine” during a little scrimmage during the tryout, which is when she started to play better. But the individual stats Shefelton said she had from the tryouts were not good. She said her nerves may have contributed to that.
“I was super nervous,” Shefelton said. “I kept messing up. The coaches were like you are fine, just relax. You have been playing this game for so long. You got this, just relax.”
Shefelton did not start to play the catcher position until her freshman year of high school, as second base was her main position, and she played in the outfield before high school.
The 5-foot-5-inch, 125-pound catcher says her big stats come from playing catcher. She is not sure if the selection was based on purely the tryout or her recent baseball stats, but she does think there is a higher chance of being selected for the World Games as a catcher, as fewer people try out as a catcher, and second base is a more popular position.
As Shefelton was born on Fort Riley and raised in Junction City, she said Junction City had a big impact on her. She did not get much playing time her junior year at Junction City High School due to a concussion, and in her senior season, she went through struggles with a freshman pitcher and a season pitcher who did not have a lot of experience.
Aaron Craig, the current softball head coach, was the coach during her junior and senior season. Shefelton says her run started when Craig gave her playing time her senior year.
“He didn’t give up on me,” Shefelton said. “He gave me an opportunity to show what I am made of. I give him my thanks, because he didn’t give up on me because junior year, I had a concussion. Senior year he had never seen me play but then he gave me opportunities to play. I still keep in touch with him. He tells me how proud he is of me.”
Craig said that Shefelton being selected for the World Games is a “reward” for the work she has done.
“Softball has been a huge love of hers,” Craig said. “She does everything she can to be the best she can be in the sport. For her to have the opportunity to do this; it is not beyond me to think that it is possible for her because she never had an ounce of ‘I quit’ in her. She is always giving everything she has.”
Shefelton said she is proud to represent Junction City in the World Games.
“My main goal for going over is to show just because you are not on a winning team, like high school, travelball, whatever, that doesn’t mean you can’t do something big,” she said. “You don’t have to limit yourself on your career in sports. You can always shoot for the stars.”
Craig says he hopes to have athletes go on to achieve success after high school no matter what they go through.
“I tell our kids all the time if the opportunity to move on comes, the biggest thing is to get your education,” Craig said. “For (Shefelton) to have this opportunity, that is just icing on the cake. … It is hopefully because of all the things she has had to endure through her career.”
Craig said he believes Shefelton’s success story will help push current students toward opportunities.
“That is definitely something we will make sure that our girls know about because it can happen for anybody,” Craig said.
The junior catcher at Ecclesia says this is the best achievement she has had so far in her softball career and that Ecclesia has shown her how to improve her skills.
“Even though people tell you you can’t do something, don’t listen to them,” Shefelton said. “If you put in the work, you can do anything.”
The World Games begin in June. Shefelton will make the trip on the June 13 and return June 23.
