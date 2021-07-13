The Junction City High School Blue Jays are blessed to have a veteran of our local football team prowling their sidelines.
Richard Wilhite is a dedicated member of the first and ten chain crew and has been for years.
Rich played for Coach Al Simpler on the 1970 team that went to state. That was a tough bunch and there were quite a few good athletes on that team.
Hopefully, we will see Wilhite this fall, patrolling the sideline doing his reliable good work. Coach Randall Zimmerman and athletics director Matt Westerhaus should be happy to have him helping the team this season, moving those chains every time time the crowd hears, “Good for a Blue Jay first down!”
