The KSHSAA bowling state championship was on Thursday. For the first time, the Junction City girls’ bowling team hoisted up the first-place trophy at the state tournament. The boys’ team had a good performance with a third-place finish.
Girls’ results:
Junction City finished in first place with a total score of 2,293.
Topeka-Washburn Rural finished in second place with a total score of 2,262.
Haysville-Campus finished with a total score of 2,238.
Garden City finished with a total score of 2,154.
Wichita-Northwest finished with a total score of 2,151.
Olathe East finished in sixth place with a total score of 2,093.
Olathe Northwest finished in seventh place with a total score of 2,044.
Olathe North finished in eighth place with a total score of 2,009.
Olathe South finished in ninth place with a total score of 1,905.
Individual Results:
Olivia Oliver finished in third place with a score of 625.
Jordan Hunt finished in 10th place with a score of 562.
Cassidy Eschliman finished in 19th place with a score of 536.
Allyson Heidenreich finished in 30th place with a score of 492.
Alexis Wareman finished in 32nd place with a score of 487.
Brooke Swango finished in 33rd place with a score of 486.
Boys’ results:
Shawnee Mission East finished in first place with a total score of 2,563.
Derby finished in second place with a total score of 2,549.
Junction City finished in third place with a total score of 2,472.
Garden City finished in fourth place with a total score of 2,439.
Lawrence finished in fifth place with a total score of 2,373.
Olathe Northwest finished in sixth place with a total score of 2,307.
Haysville-Campus finished in seventh place with a total score of 2,221.
Olathe East finished in eighth place with a total score of 2,217.
Olathe South finished in ninth place with a total score of 2,190.
Individual Results:
Logan Lindsley finished in 14th place with a score of 618.
Torrey Lindsay finished in 16th place with a score of 608.
Cael Smith finished in 17th place with a score of 604.
Landyn Ziegenhirt finished in 23rd place with a score of 588.
Jorden Kell finished in 44th place with a score of 531.
Carmine Mancinelli finished in 65th place. with a score of 459.
