The Junction City girls track team finished in sixth place out of eight with a score of 66 and the men finished in fourth place out of nine with a score of 83 in the team rankings at Centennial League championship. There were 18 events at the Centennial League Championship that Junction City placed in.
In the girls’ standings, Manhattan finished in first place with a team score of 202, Seaman finished in second place (96.50), Washburn Rual finished in third place (87), Topeka West finished in fourth place (70), Hayden finished in fifth place (70), Emporia finished in seventh place (58), Highland Park finished in eight place (32) and Topeka High in last (8.50).
In the boys’ standings, Manhattan finished in first place with a team score of 190, Hayden finished in second place (111), Washburn Rural finished in third place (91), Seaman finished in fifth place (57), Emporia finished in sixth place (52), Topeka West finished in seventh place (44), Highland Park finished in eight place (41) and Topeka High in last (28).
Girls 100 Meter Dash: Preliminaries
Nhubia Coney finished in second place with a time of 12.50.
Patience Okemba finished in ninth place with a time of 13.28.
Shamiyah Joyner finished in 15th place with a time of 13.65.
In the finals of the Girls 100 Meter Dash, Nhubia Coney finished in third place with a time of 12.47.
In the Boys’ 100 Meter Dash: Preliminaries
Randall Banks finished in sixth place with a time of 11.23.
Thelonius Jones finished in eighth place with a time of 11.25.
Braden Smith finished in 14th place with a time of 11.53.
In the finals of the Boys 100 Meter Dash, Randall Banks finished in sixth place with a time of 11.28. Thelonius Jones finished in seventh place with a time of 11.31.
Girls 200 Meter Dash: Preliminaries
Nhubia Corey finished in first place with a time of 26.42.
Patience Okemba finished in eighth place with a time of 28.61.
Shamiyah Joyner finished in 13th place with a time of 30.09.
In the finals of Girls 200 Meter Dash, Nhubia Corey finished in third place with a time of 26.31. Patience Okemba finished in seventh place out of eight with a time of 28.04.
Boys 200 Meter Dash: Preliminaries
Malijah Byers finished in 13th place with a time of 24.33
Quincy Blake finished in 14th place with a time of 24.40.
Brayden Smith finished in 17th place with a time of 24.85.
No finishes in rankings in the finals race of the Boys 200 Meter Dash.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Ethan Agudzi-Addo finished in eighth place with a time of 44.98.
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Murin Burkett finished in ninth place with a time of 1:06.79.
Jaterycah Poindexter finished in 10th place with a time of 1:08.96.
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Josiah Delva finished in sixth place with a time of 52.61.
Anthony Kemp finished in seventh place with a time of 52.80.
Jayden Reutzel finished in 15th place with a time of 54.18.
Girls 800 Meter Run
Brynna York finished in sixth place with a time of 1:22.868.
Katelyn Atkins finished in eighth place with a time of 1:21.417.
Reagan McGuire finished in 11th place with a time of 1:22.766.
Boys 800 Meter Run
Tyler Atkins finished in second place with a time of 58.475.
Isaiah Smith finished in 19th place with a time of 1:09.312.
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Lorna Rae Pierce finished in second place with a time of 1:20.387 and 5:34.965.
Brynna York finished in sixth place with a time of 1:23.884 and 5:55.637.
Reagan McGuire finished in ninth place with a time of 1:25.318 and 6:08.487.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Tyler Atkins finished in second place with a time of 1:02.414 and 4:27.690.
Isaiah Smith finished in eighth place with a time of 1:09.827 and 4:57.444.
Alexander Curbo finished in 14th place with a time of 1:08.732 and 5:03.537.
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Lorna Rae Pierce finished in second place with a time of 11:56.94.
Brynna York participated in race but did not score.
Boys 3200 Meter Run
William Dee finished in fifth place with a time of 10:38.19.
Adrian Duarte-Valarde finished in 10th place with a time of 11:16.71.
Isaiah Smith finished in 16th place with a time of 11:51.01.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay.
Junction City’s Patience Okemba and Shamiyah Joyner finished in first place with a time of 51.03.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Thelonius Jones and Brayden Smith finished in second place with a time of 43.66.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Patience Okemba and Murin Burkett finished in fifth place with a time of 4:26.688.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Isaiah Delva, Anthony Kemp, Jayden Reutzel and Ethan Agudzi-Addo finished in third place with a time of 3:29.304.
Girls High Jump
Shamiyah Smith finished in ninth place with a jump of 4-06.00
Murin Burket competed but did not place.
Boys High Jump
Ethan Agudzi-Addo finished in first place with a jump of 6-04.00
Chase Howard finished in seventh place with a jump of J5-08.00
Damarion Sellers finished in 8th place with a jump of J5-08.00
Girls Long Jump
Jayda Harris finished in 19th place (last place) with a jump of 12-01.50
Boys Long Jump
Randall Banks finished in third place with a jump of 21-06.25.
Trent Crumpton finished in ninth place with a jump of 10-06.00.
Donque Williams finished in 13th place with a jump of 18-11.25.
Girls Triple Jump
Jayda Harris finished in fourth place with a jump of 33-09.50.
Boys Triple Jump
Tyre Smith finished in 12th place with a jump of 38-05.50.
Donque Williams competed but did not place.
Boys Discus Throw
Keghan McConnell finished in second place with a throw of 144-08.
Elijah Clarke-Boyd finished in 15th place with a throw of 102-07.
Girls Shot Put
Enaleen Bartolome finished in seventh place with a throw of 32-00.50.
Boys Shot Put
Alijah Clarke-Boyd finished in ninth place with a throw of 42-01.00.