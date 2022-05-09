Junction City girls’ soccer team has gone through ups and downs this season with a young roster.
Dehoff Mitchell, coach, said the team has been able to compete well in most of their games this season.
“Some of the better teams, those games got a little bit further apart, but so far in the games, we feel like we matched up well against the teams,” he said.
At one point in the season, Junction City held a 4-3 record, but then the team lost three consecutive games to drop to a 4-6 record.
Mitchell said a large reason for the record changing throughout the season is based on the schedule.
“In girls’ soccer, there is a big difference between some of the teams,” Mitchell said. “That was just the hardest part of our schedule, the way that teams lined up. We played Topeka High, Seaman in that stretch. Bonner Springs was a close game that we feel like we could have played better in. Hayden in that stretch was a very good team. We learned and were able to show things in each of those games. Hopefully we can take those lessons and that can help us finish these last three games out strong.”
The Lady Jays lost to Washburn Rural 4-0 on Wednesday and tied 0-0 on Friday at Topeka West.
Goalkeeper Sophia Holloway contributed greatly to Junction City’s 5-7-1 record, allowing the Lady Jays to win the close games in even matchups and limiting the opponents’ goals in matchups against better teams.
“(Holloway) has a tremendous impact on the team,” Mitchell said. “We know that the other team is going to have to do something special to get the ball past her. It just gives everyone a confidence in what they are doing when we have someone like Sophia behind them making saves. … She has done a tremendous job this season. She did great last season and continues to take steps up as a goalkeeper.”
The offensive production has been up and down and injuries have been a part of the rollercoaster ride. Junction City also lost productive players from the senior group last year which influences their offense, Mitchell said.
“It has been a growing process,” Mitchell said. “The last couple of weeks when we were picking up a little bit more injures with some of our players. … I would like to see us take a step forward next week against Dodge City and Great Bend. To get back to scoring multiple goals a game would be nice.”
Mitchell expects to be a 12 or 13 seed in the Regional. He said despite the downs of the season, the Lady Jays have showed great resilience, knowing the hard work will eventually pay off.
“I have been really impressed by this group – they really focus on the things that they can control,” Mitchell said. “They just keep working. We have been working all season. I have not seen any attitudes drop or anything like that. Our goal is just to continually get better, and that is going to put us in position to win more of those games and to not go on those three-game losing slides.”
Mitchell said he feels good about how this team has matched up with teams they have played throughout the year. Mitchell said rebuilding the team is a large part of coaching.
“We want to help players grow in the sport and we want to mentor them so they can take steps in their lives as well,” he said. “It is one of the things I enjoy about coaching most – seeing students where they are at the beginning of the season and then where they are at and how much they have improved at the end of the season.”
The Lady Jays are on the road at Dodge City Tuesday and return home on Thursday for senior day against Great Bend.