Junction City was defeated by Hayden Monday at Blue Jay Stadium 4-1.

The Lady Jays were unable to slow down Hayden’s offense as the visitors had 32 shots, nine corner kicks, four goals.

Goalkeeper Sophia Holloway did well, recording 20 saves.

Junction City got four shots off in the game and converted one goal from Lillian Duke with an assist from Brooke Swango.

