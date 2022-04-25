Girls soccer defeated by Hayden Monday By Adam Meyer Special to the Union Apr 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Junction City was defeated by Hayden Monday at Blue Jay Stadium 4-1.The Lady Jays were unable to slow down Hayden’s offense as the visitors had 32 shots, nine corner kicks, four goals.Goalkeeper Sophia Holloway did well, recording 20 saves.Junction City got four shots off in the game and converted one goal from Lillian Duke with an assist from Brooke Swango. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you