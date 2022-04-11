Girls’ soccer defeats Highland Park in shutout Friday By Adam Meyer Special to the Union Apr 11, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Junction City defeated Highland Park Friday with a great offensive effort, including 20 shots and five goals for a 5-0 home win.Lily Duke scored two goals, Brooke Swango scored on a penalty kick and two goals that hit off a Highland Park player into the net.Out of the 20 shots Junction City took, eight were saved by Highland Park’s goalkeeper. The Lady Jays limited Highland Park to just four shots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you